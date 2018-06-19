Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Yayoi Kusama installation coming to New York beach this summer

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A touring work by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is headed to the Rockaways in New York City this summer.

Kusama's "Narcissus Garden" — made of 1,500 mirrored stainless steel spheres — will be located in the imposing confines of a former U.S. Army base in Queens starting July 1. The New York Times reports Kusama first presented the piece in 1966 at the Venice Biennale, where she stood with a sign that read "Your Narcissism for Sale" and offered to sell the spheres to passers-by.

The work has since been installed around the world in multiple shows, including at a 2016 show in Connecticut.

MoMA PS1 is working with Kusama to create the new site-specific version of "Narcissus Garden."

"Narcissus Garden" will be on view through Sept 3.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36