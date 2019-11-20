Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People line up in front of a lottery booth in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday, as sales of year-end lottery tickets started. Photo: KYODO
national

Year-end jumbo lottery tickets go on sale with ¥1 bil up for grabs

TOKYO

Year-end jumbo lottery tickets went on sale across Japan on Wednesday, drawing long lines at sales booths. One billion yen in prize money is up for grabs, with the top prize being 700 million yen.

As usual, the biggest line was at Tokyo’s Nishi-Ginza where more than 600 people were already waiting when the booth opened at 8:30 a.m. Throughout the day, the waiting time averaged 90 minutes. The Nishi-Ginza booth is popular because it has sold a number of winning tickets in the past.

The first person in line was a company employee from Katsushika Ward in Tokyo. He said he had got there at 5 a.m. He said if he won a substantial amount of prize money, he would buy a camper van and explore Japan.

Tickets for a Jumbo Mini Lottery also went on sale, with 50 million yen in prize money.

Lottery tickets, which cost 300 yen, will be sold through Dec 21 and winning numbers will be announced on Dec 31.

For details on the prize money allocation, click here.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

