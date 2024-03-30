Yellow sand observed over Tokyo, Osaka

Yellow sand was observed over Tokyo and Osaka on Saturday morning.

The yellow sand, which is carried on winds from China, was first seen over the Japanese archipelago in the Fukuoka region on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The sand was seen at around 6 a.m. over Tokyo and the agency said it is expected to move over a wide area from northern to western Japan next week. It said visibility may drop to less than 5 kilometers in some places.

Last year, the yellow sand blanketed Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sendai and Sapporo.

The sandstorms are a frequent occurrence in spring as sand from the Gobi and other western deserts blow in an easterly direction.

The meteorological agency also said parts of Japan can expect unseasonably warm temperatures over the next few days. It said the temperature on Sunday is expected to reach 26 ℃ in Shizuoka and Kumagaya, about the average for May.

The temperature in Tokyo reached 25 degrees on Saturday, the warmest day so far this year.

© Japan Today