Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka is blanketed in a sandstorm on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Yellow sandstorm blankets part of western Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

A yellow sandstorm covered wide areas of western and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn of possible disruptions to transportation due to poor visibility.

In Osaka, visibility was about five kilometers on Tuesday morning, and less than four kilometers in parts of Yamaguchi, Shiga, Fukuoka, Oita and Hyogo prefectures, the agency said.

The yellow sand, which is carried on westerly winds from China, is expected to continue on Wednesday and may also reach parts of northern Japan.

Last week, China’s capital of Beijing and much of the country's north were blanketed by the sandstorm. The storms are a frequent occurrence in spring as sand from the Gobi and other western deserts blow in an easterly direction.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog