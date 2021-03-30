Yellow sandstorm blankets part of western Japan

A yellow sandstorm covered wide areas of western and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn of possible disruptions to transportation due to poor visibility.

In Osaka, visibility was about five kilometers on Tuesday morning, and less than four kilometers in parts of Yamaguchi, Shiga, Fukuoka, Oita and Hyogo prefectures, the agency said.

The yellow sand, which is carried on westerly winds from China, is expected to continue on Wednesday and may also reach parts of northern Japan.

Last week, China’s capital of Beijing and much of the country's north were blanketed by the sandstorm. The storms are a frequent occurrence in spring as sand from the Gobi and other western deserts blow in an easterly direction.

