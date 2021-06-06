Yokohama begins inoculations at mass vaccination center

Local residents wait to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Yokohama on Sunday.

The city of Yokohama on Sunday began administering the coronavirus vaccine to elderly citizens at a mass vaccination center.

Yokohama has the largest number of senior citizens in Japan.

As operations got under way, Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi inspected the venue at Hammerhead, a multipurpose complex consisting of port facilities, restaurants and a hotel, Fuji TV reported. A 3,600-square-meter terminal by immigration and customs for cruise ships is being used for the vaccinations.

Officials said the site will be open every day from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. until July 31 and that they hope to give two doses of the Moderna vaccine to 92,000 people.

© Japan Today