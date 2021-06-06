Yokohama begins inoculations at mass vaccination center

The city of Yokohama on Sunday began administering the coronavirus vaccine to elderly citizens at a mass vaccination center.
Yokohama has the largest number of senior citizens in Japan.
As operations got under way, Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi inspected the venue at Hammerhead, a multipurpose complex consisting of port facilities, restaurants and a hotel, Fuji TV reported. A 3,600-square-meter terminal by immigration and customs for cruise ships is being used for the vaccinations.
Officials said the site will be open every day from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. until July 31 and that they hope to give two doses of the Moderna vaccine to 92,000 people.© Japan Today
Vinke
I really hope the camera angle distorts the image... as once again 20cm is not 2m, the recommended social distance to reduce the spread of the virus.
didou
20cm or 2m is the same. These people just seat, with a mask, do not talk together. no risk.
Impossible in Japan to have a mass center with a 2m distance between everyone.
as_the_crow_flies
In a sense, 20cm or 2m is the same because after a period of time, airborne virus concentration makes the whole space equally risky. If recirculated air is being pumped in, or if the capacity of the ventilation system is not enough, virus from someone 100m from you can also get you. But anyway, this is bonkers. Can't they do like other places and have people lining up from outside? You can put chairs out on the street. Or ask people to bring a folding stool - most have them, or you can get them in a 100 yen shop.
Err - try an Olympic stadium? The Nissan stadium has a capacity of tens of thousands, and loads of open space under the stands. It would be perfect to have the queue snaking round to the vaccination space. There are sports centre, sports grounds and parks all over Yokohama. Swimming pools with a hall area. On dry days, easy to have people queuing outdoors till it gets too hot.
CarlosTakanakana
These vaccination sites will need to stay open. What the hell are they doing?
Cricky
Well what can you say? A mass inoculation center based on mass attendance? The ministry of health might want to rethink this one over a fat filled slab of meat washed down with beer before then get transferred to the department of Labor.
Simian Lane
Yokohama is that city everyone says is wonderful. Yet rarely goes. I like that
Kanta
So, let's do the math. Including today, there are 56 days between now and July 31. And the center will be open for 10 hours a day. The goal is to vaccinate 92,000 seniors during that period. That's just over 164 people per hour. Or about 3 people per minute.
While that might seem like a fairly decent rate, it's woefully short of "mass vaccination.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Counterproductive contingency system - full speed ahead!
Do the hustle
This photo reminds of the old days when one kid got sick they were all made to sleep on the same bed so they would all get sick together.
shogun36
July 31st…….and then what?
what is with all these time limits on these places?
what happens on august 1st? What? The new drama season?
keep them open till the masses finish their second shots!
OlympicSupport
More forward movement! Good Job J-Gov't! Keep pushing forward. Waiting for the fear mongers to come out of their dark apartment.
John Kennedy
Why are all these so called mass vaccination sites only staying open for a couple months. It’s like okay the Olympics are over or we’ve finished vaccinating the old folks, we can go back to a crawl now.
anon99999
If my mathematics is not too far off that is around 3000 or so does a day. That is sure going to help a lot towards meeting the PMs promise of a 1,000,000 does a day - NOT!
Jayy Edwards
But but in Japan social distancing is impossible so we have to have these kind of dangerous lack of distancing actions when we are trying to beat a nasty virus that thrives on this same lack of distancing between people.......
Easy - stop jamming so many people in one place, steady pace of vaccinations doesn't mean the usual Japanese preference for being in each other's space. I even saw a photo on a news website that showed a woman being vaccinated and she was wearing a yellow plastic vest. I'm pretty sure she didn't get to take it home and also there were not lots and lots of those vests so everyone had their own personal one.
But I'm not surprised - the 'cleaner than everybody else' myth is still pushed in Japan by politicians and the media. Remember how they would defeat the virus by not wearing shoes inside? The fact is the numbers are 'low' because the tests are still lagging with those of poor countries.
Antiquesaving
Well if the image is what to expect, the anti vaxxers and Vaccines hesitancy theorists got things wrong again this amount of people ready and waiting to be vaccinated plus the other article that says far more people are registering for open spaces on waiting list for cancellations than wanted or possible, clearly shows people what the vaccine as fast as possible.
Commodore Perry
I'd wait for the Pfizer folks. Almost no side effects for me.
Antiquesaving
Oh please stop with this stuff!
Pfizer has had just as many "side effects" (which actually mean it has properly trigger an immune response) as all the rest.
Most of my family had AZ and some Moderna without any problems back home and every member big my family over 16 has been Vaccine that is over 30 people only 2 got Pfizer 5 hit Moderna and the rest AZ all completed their shot no one had any problems.
commanteer
Actually, no. That could change though.
It really depends on which side effects you are talking about. Long term side effects at this point are essentially unknown.
That's great. No short-term side effects. But, as you know, that number is fairly insignificant as a sample population. Something like only one in 30 people are likely to catch Covid this year, for example.
I got my shot, but it was after carefully weighing the risks and rewards. Both Covid and the vaccines present different risks, so everybody needs to make their own decision. Informed, hopefully. Considering both the government and the drugs companies have a long (and proven in court) history of lying, it would be silly to take them all at face value.
Commodore Perry
AntiquesavingToday 06:18 pm JST
It's the truth. Had sore shoulder for a few hours after the first shot. A little fatigue for a day and a half. No pain. Second shot--absolutely fine.
Moderna was given to first responders at the outset, and many many reports from friends that they had more substantial side effects.
Just speaking from my experience.
Kumagaijin
Hmm, I think it would be more practical to turn those yakimo trucks into mobile vaccination centers. Or perhaps have a couple inoculation tents outside the pachinko parlors. 3000 people a day is super slow.
GW
Damn this is depressing, these ""supposed"" mass vaccination sites are just PATHETIC!!!
There are millions of clinics & pharmacies, pet clinics etc etc & yet the govt seems to be unaware of these just mind boggling!!
Kumagaijin
I bet if they put the Yakuza in charge of things, they'd have the entire country vaccinated within a week.
Dave
Wow, all those old people crammed into that one room.....Crazy
divinda
@Kanta
Your math is based on giving one shot per person, but they intend to give 2 shots per person to all 92,000 people. (This is stated in the article in the exact line you yourself quoted).
So thats 184,000 shots in 56 days, or 3285 per day, or 328 per hour, or about 5.5 per minute.
didou
You are right, they can use stadium or other places. Some places are already used for other purposes, and it is private. It takes more time to setup.
Even if it was possible right now, as you know, it would still be some bashing of what Japan is doing.
Now, there are mass vaccination centers, with up to 10,000 being vaccinated a day. Better than nothing.
Total in Japan. 500,000 a day vaccinated. Far from the 1 million announced for sure but at that pace , in 4 months, nearly half of the population will have at least 1 dose.
Who cares if people are 20cm or 100m away in the center.
Suretto
Looking at the pictures... I hope the facility uses HEPA air purifiers.
Distancing is fairly useless against an airborne virus like this.
Germany did (genetically) trace infections to vaccination centres, so it is definitely a concern
serendipitous1
Must be some other really important event being held there from Aug 1st!
as_the_crow_flies
Toyota has managed to organise a mass vaccination centre where people are in and out in 5 minutes. Can't be that difficult to copy that..
Tokyo-m
I'm desperate to leave. If I met the financial requirements for a UK spouse visa for my wife, we'd be out of here like a shot, but I don't. So I'm stuck here. This is where I have lived for too many years, and where I'll probably remain for the rest of my life. And I have every right to moan about it when it messes up.
ClippetyClop
I think your genes need some therapy, experimental or not. If only there was a way to inoculate against ignorance.
Patric
Very good to hear the vaccinations are advancing, we need the life saving herd-immunity everywhere. To share something good, I watch this youtube channel A Voice In The Desert
And recommend to anyone searching for what is truth. Please get both doses of a vaccine and use a mask at least till everyone has 2 doses, to prevent covid-19 deaths as much as possible.
Danielsan
Since there are districts where people still crowd into bars and nightclubs, why not train bartenders to serve a shot of vaccine along with their favorite drink!
JeffLee
Headline should read "at elderly vaccination center."
"mass" is commonly used to mean all the population, as in a "mass evacuation," not for a selected minority of the population, as in the elderly only. Japanese journalists write what the government and big corporations tell them to.
After July 31st, good luck, everyone.
Luddite
Zero social distancing. This beggars belief.
Robert Cikki
Look, for the 30 years I've lived here, I've gotten a flu shot every year. And the whole thing takes about five minutes. It could take less if they cut down on the paperwork and did it efficiently like they do elsewhere. But OK, 5 minutes.
This traveling circus takes several times longer, although the process is no different than any other vaccination. They just take a thing, wrap it in something useless, our government makes a tirade out of it, scare the crap out of most of our population on TV, and make the whole thing as complicated as possible. There's almost no doing things efficiently here, but making things as bloated as possible.
Let them just do it like anywhere else - the person shows up at the designated place, walks through the door, gets the shot, and that's it. There is no need for another person to show each person where to go, another person to show where to sit, another person to supervise, another person to write reports and forms...
Hiroshi13
Officials said the site will be open every day from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. until July 31 and that they hope to give two doses of the Moderna vaccine to 92,000 people.
How will this work when the jabs are a month apart? If you get your first jab on July 5th and the center closes on the 31st...then what?
gaicuckojin
Absolutely none of those people in the picture look like their part of the work force.
talk about messing up your priorities.
Jp politician logic: But but, their old and their at risk!
Based logic: Good
Whatsnext
Japan culling their old population, from the culture that would bring their grandma to the top of the mountain to die. Ofcourse you cant do that anymore, this is more efficient, brainwash them into thinking they are gonna died and put a deadly mrna soft kill shot and they'll all be dead in a few years. I just wonder how the hospitals will deal with the sudden influx of patients with brain and heart problems when they could barely take care of cold with a 99 percent survival rate. Doom.
Akula
Positive news. I think we'll hit the 1M vaccinations a day mark shortly.
Sheikh Yerboaby
Commodore Perry
Looks extremely crowded. Surprised after all the mock vaccinations they do not have a more effective system set up. When I got my shots in the States we had a particular time to show up so we were not sitting waiting for the shot behind 5, 10 20 or whatever number of people are pictured here.