COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Yokohama gov't apologizes after wrongly attributing death to virus

YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama city government said Wednesday it has apologized to bereaved relatives after erroneously informing them that a male family member had died from the novel coronavirus.

The city's public health institute wrongly recorded the cause of death after a postmortem of the man who died last month, though he tested negative for the pneumonia-causing virus, according to city officials.

Because the family had been mistakenly told that the man in his 80s had tested positive for the virus, family members were unable to see the body prior to cremation due to potential infection.

"The checks were not conducted thoroughly," a city official said.

The man, who was suffering from terminal cancer, fell ill on March 19 and died four days later, according to the city.

The institute reported the erroneous cause of death to the family on the evening of March 24, a day before the man's funeral.

However, on the day of the funeral, another employee of the institute realized that there had been a mistake and apologized to the family.

Asked why the issue was not made public for nearly a month, a city official said, "We had been so busy talking to the family as well as tied up with conducting daily tests that we did not think of publicizing the case."

