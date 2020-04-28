Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Yosakoi Festival canceled for 1st time due to coronavirus outbreak

0 Comments
KOCHI

Japan's Yosakoi Festival has been cancelled for the first time in its 66-year history, as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the country, its organizers said Monday.

The festival, which started in 1954 in western Japan's Kochi Prefecture, had previously been partially abandoned due to bad weather and other issues, but never before in its entirety. This year's festival was scheduled for Aug. 9-12.

"We had been considering how to stage it, but as we cannot avoid a situation where many people gather, we decided it is too difficult," said the organizers in a statement.

Yosakoi dance is famed for its use of small wooden clappers called naruko, and dancers often perform in teams. They originally danced to folk songs but have since incorporated modern music including rock and samba, boosting the format's popularity.

Last year, some 18,000 dancers and 207 teams, including from overseas, took part.

The spread of the pneumonia-causing virus has forced the cancellation of many summer festivals across Japan, including the famed Awa Odori dance which dates back more than 400 years, in neighboring Tokushima Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo