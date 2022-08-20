Young boy hit, killed by train in apparent suicide in Aichi

A junior high school boy was hit and killed by a train in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday night, in what police believe was a suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on the tracks of the Meitetsu Nagoya Main Line, Tokai TV reported. The train driver told police he saw someone standing in the middle of the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the boy, who appeared to be around 10 years old, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident, a man who lives near the accident site, told police that his son had stormed out of the house and ran toward the tracks.

