Young Japanese celebrate Coming-of-Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young women in colorful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japan's Coming-of-Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergency.
The ceremonies, typically full of kimono-clad women and smartly-dressed men, were cancelled in many cities and parties were discouraged to stem a rise in COVID-19 infections.
On the second Monday in January every year, people who have turned or are about to turn 20 take part in ceremonies in local event halls or other large-scale venues to celebrate the rite of passage to adulthood.
The occasion, which is observed with a national holiday, serves in effect as class reunions for some and represents one of the major child-rearing milestones for parents.
"I came as I've got my kimono ready and am taking steps to prevent infection. I'm not that worried," Mei Ohno, a college student, told Reuters at Yokohama Arena. "I've just met my old friends after a long time. I'm having a good time. After the ceremony, I'll take photos with my friends at the station, and then go straight home."
Of Tokyo's 23 wards, all but one have canceled or postponed the ceremonies, opting instead to offer mayors' congratulatory remarks online. The government last week declared a state of emergency for the capital and three surrounding prefectures.
Yokohama went ahead with celebrations at Pacifico Yokohama North convention hall and Yokohama Arena event hall.
"I decided to carry out today's ceremonies as I strongly hoped everyone takes part in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime milestone," said Mayor Fumiko Hayashi, in a message read out to attendees who had to abide with anti-infection measures.
Participants wore face masks, had their temperature checks and were asked just to listen to the national anthem, instead of singing it out loud.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Thomas Goodtime
These people aren't normal. You don't have to do that. Wait and do it later. Stop spreading Coronavirus.
Thomas Goodtime
Mayor Fumiko, you are moronic and should be ashamed. Damn these people make me angry
Septim Dynasty
A recipe for a coming castastrophe.
Thomas Goodtime
I agree Septim.
Utterly ridiculous thing to do.
kyronstavic
One mayor who didn't bow to the fear-mongering and panic. Good on her.
Kushiro
The Roses !
Kanta
Article: "sat seats apart"
Photo: sitting next to one another
zichi
We celebrated our "Second Becoming of Age." Made a chicken soba noodle lunch. We then played Taiko drums on the iPad and dancer and sung a song. All without leaving the dining room.
Novenachama
Maturity comes with this age and also responsibility. You must learn all these now with a lot of perseverance. Wishing these young people with a lifetime of happiness, unconditional love and success.
vanityofvanities
It is always nice to see young women wearing beautiful kimono. If you have three daughters, you will go broke.