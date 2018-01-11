YouTube pares back Logan Paul partnership after suicide video post

YouTube said Wednesday it is removing popular American vlogger Logan Paul from its Google Preferred platform and putting future projects with him on hold, after Paul posted a video on the platform of a suicide victim in Japan.
"In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred. Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold," Alphabet Inc's YouTube, said in a statement.
Google Preferred features YouTube's most popular content in packages for sale to advertisers. Paul, 22, is one of YouTube's top content creators, regularly drawing millions of views from his mainly youth-orientated audience.
Paul also had projects in the works with YouTube's premium subscription service, YouTube Red, and appeared on the platform's web series "Foursome."
Representatives for Paul did not immediately return requests from Reuters for comment.
Paul apologized in a YouTube video titled "So Sorry" last week for posting the video that showed him and his friends laughing about the body they filmed hanging on a tree in Japan’s “suicide forest.”
Paul said he had made a "huge mistake" and was ashamed of himself, and he deleted the video after it caused a social media backlash.
YouTube in an open letter on Tuesday said it was "upset by the video that was shared last week," saying that "suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views."
The company said Paul's video violated its guidelines and it was "looking at further consequences."
Paul has not posted any videos in the past week, saying he was "taking time to reflect."
Paul's channel, Logan Paul Vlogs, which has more than 15 million subscribers, is still active on YouTube and advertisers can still choose to advertise on his videos, or they can opt out.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
bjohnson23
This is not the first time this person has made fun and laughed getting his sick kicks at the expense of all Asians. He came with a sick purpose in mind to please his ego at the expense of the Japanese people. Japan has a hate crime law and should enforce it in support of the people of Japan as their is no humor in laughing or smirking about. I do not accept the apology by this person. He has not only offended those who passed away but dishonored all Japanese. He should be tried or banned from all Asian countries.
Jo Af
Absolutely agree with bjohnson23. The Japanese are the most kind, polite, respectful, and considerate people; I can’t even imagine how offended they are. The fact that someone can make fun of a suicide is beyond me. Life is precious and those who choose to take theirs are deserving of compassion and respect.
taj
He should definitely be refused future entry into Japan, based on his behavior in and around Tokyo (in a separate video), where he was behaving like an a-hole, including in traffic, disturbing people at work, accosting people with a raw fish, vandalizing / littering, etc.. I won't post a link - he deserves no views. He, his brother, and his proud father should all crawl back under whatever rock they emerged from and stay there.
Tamarama
His apology was as insincere as the disrespectful, selfish, insensitive and immature prank he pulled.
I have no sympathy for him whatsoever, and I am very pleased that there has been such a backlash against this kind of behaviour. Hopefully it will set some sort of precedent for similar such douches.
I mean, besides trying to get rich, what is a 20 something man doing trying desperately hard to be cool with Tweens anyway???
papigiulio
Stop making stupid people famous. I was disgusted by the video in the forest and thought that was it but then I saw the other videos of him douching around with a raw octopus, bringing it in clothes stores and bothering people at Tsukiji. Douchebags like these should be refused entry. Unfortunately he just gained more brainless followers.
joyridingonthetitanic
Nice to see YouTube and google taking things like this seriously!
I cant believe google YouTube even allowed him to post it in the first place. It shows that unregulated use of social media platforms like this when in the hands of egotistical idiots such as this. What ever was going through his mind when he recorded this must have been nothing short of lunacy, as what self respecting person films a suicide victim? Disgusting behaviour!
The sad thing is, that I suspect that with all this negative feedback there will be a surge in interest in him and his posts. Idiocy breeds idiocy. YouTube should have gone further and froze or deleted his account and banned him from their platform altogether.
Reckless
The guy is an immature idiot and I have no interest in what he says or does. However, he obviously is charismatic within his demographic and this shows the risk of relying on big corporate platforms. I suggest he start his own platform and host his own content and try to gain a conscience, then he may turn out okay.
Bungle
You’re making the fool out to be far more important than he really is.
Kniknaknokkaer
I'd never heard of the guy before this. Bad publicity is still publicity.