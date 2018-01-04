Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Paul has issued a more extensive apology for posting a YouTube video showing what appeared to be a body in a Japanese forest known as a suicide destination. The initial video he posted Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, showed the prolific social media user trekking with friends in the Aokigahara forest near Mount Fuji. He seems aware the forest is sometimes chosen for suicides but is surprised to see what appears to be a body hanging from a tree. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)
national

YouTube star Logan Paul steps away from posting after outcry

7 Comments
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK

YouTube star Logan Paul has stepped away from posting videos following an outcry when he uploaded images of what appeared to be the body of someone who killed themselves in a Japanese forest.

Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he was suspending his video blog "for now" and "taking time to reflect."

A petition on Change.org that demands his YouTube channel be deleted had been signed by more than 125,000 people by Thursday mo0rning.

Paul created a furor when he posted a video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji showing what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube said the controversial images violated their policies.

The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul's YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.

A storm of criticism followed despite two apologies, with commenters saying Paul seemed disrespectful and that his initial apology was inadequate.

YouTube said that while it may allow some graphic content if it is posted in an educational, documentary, scientific or artistic manner or limited to users who are 18 or older, Paul was issued a so-called "strike," or told in an email that he had violated the site's guidelines.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner," YouTube said in a statement. "If a video is graphic, it can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information and in some cases it will be age-gated."

In Paul's initial apology, he said he had wanted to raise awareness about suicide and possibly save lives, and he denied his goal was to drive clicks to his social media content.

"I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he said in his Twitter post.

"I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm simply here to apologize," he said on the more somber video apology uploaded on YouTube and Twitter late Tuesday. "None of us knew how to react or how to feel."

7 Comments
I wonder how he’d feel if somebody posted a video about someone he cared about in their final moments?

the guy is the lowest of the low in my book.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

"YouTube star . . . "

Never got beyond this.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Youtube is a business for many people. They are paid based on the number of views. How many times have we all watched reporters showing bombs going off in some other country likely killing people. We've also all watched rubble from destroyed buildings, likely holding many dead people. Did you look at the 2 NYC towers as they collapsed killing thousands of people?

He was visiting a forest in a different country with very different social norms. He believed that the person was already dead, took a video, and posted the video to get more views for his "business."

Nobody made anyone click. Tasteful or not, that is purely a decision for Google/Youtube. Whether to watch or not is a decision for each individual, as is voicing opinions about the content and poster.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

anything for attention...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"YouTube star" Never got beyond this.

You underestimate YouTube stars, who can make much more than traditional television personalities. In fact the only thing that puts TV personalities "above" YouTubers is that they have been selected by an inside group of producers and directors. Meanwhile, YouTubers are selected by the audience and all viewers, and often make more money. So, there's that.

Meanwhile, while this guy is an idiot of sorts, because he is a grown man with a child's mind, he represents an unfortunately large demographic. He may well be back. If not, there are many other man-children to replace him.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I don’t see too much wrong with what he did. Does anyone know how he presented this supposed dead body? Was it in a comical or disrespectful manner, etc.? If so, then yeah that’s bad

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

More than Paul’s crass insensitivity, I find the hysterical response of the YouTube commentariat remarkable. Nobody is forcing anyone to watch his channel, after all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

