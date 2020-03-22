Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

YouTube video keeps Japan's seniors in shape in coronavirus confinement

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The coronavirus epidemic may be keeping people at home to avoid exposure to the disease but Japan's senior citizens are still able to do their workouts thanks to a YouTube video that they can exercise along to.

The video, "Human Taiso" (Human Exercise), was made available to the public via a YouTube link by elderly care-home operator Human Life Care this month.

Human Life Care had already been conducting exercise classes with the video at its care centers and wanted to do its part for others amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I know there are people that take walks, but at a time like this, people tend to avoid going out," said Satoshi Matsuzaka, strategy department manager at Human Life Care. "I hope people can exercise at home with this exercise."

Japan has cancelled public events, closed schools and urged people to work from home to help stop further transmission of the coronavirus. The elderly in particular are vulnerable to the serious effects of the virus.

Japan has the world's oldest population, with more than 28% aged 65 or over.

The video is about five minutes long, featuring exercises and stretches designed to boost blood flow and strengthen the feet and back muscles.

"I can have fun by watching while exercising. So I think it's good," said Rieko Kojima, 79, who got in her exercise at Human Life Care's centre in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

Japan has had 868 confirmed cases of domestic coronavirus infection and 29 deaths.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #73: New Yamanote Line Station Takanawa Gateway Opens

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Hike Idea Near Tokyo: Mt. Nokogiri

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo