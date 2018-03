A female zookeeper at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo sustained injuries Tuesday after a gorilla bit her right arm, police said.

The zookeeper was guiding the gorilla from an exhibition space to its living space when she was bitten, the police said. The zoo reported the incident to the police around 4:50 p.m.

The zoo is investigating how the employee and the animal came into contact as it usually does not allow humans and animals to be in proximity, it said.

