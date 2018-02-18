Hirscher wins 2nd gold with giant slalom triumph

By Simon Evans

Majestic Marcel Hirscher won his second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games after leaving a field of rivals trailing in his wake with another technical masterclass in the giant slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Sunday.

The Austrian, who has already won the men's combined, posted a time of two minutes, 18.04 seconds for his two runs, a full 1.27 seconds ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who produced the quickest second run to leap up to second from 10th in the morning run.

France's Alexis Pinturault, a silver medal-winner behind Hirscher in the combined, won bronze.

Hirscher is the outstanding skier of his generation, having won the last six overall World Cup titles and is poised to claim a seventh this season.

The Austrian is also the defending giant slalom world champion and he can add to his Pyeongchang medal haul in his favorite event, the slalom, on Thursday.

The 28-year-old claimed his third overall Olympic medal, he claimed a slalom silver in Sochi, by making a challenging course look easy with an immaculate line and near-perfect execution through both runs.

He had a 0.63 seconds lead over Pinturault from the first leg and 1.31 over Kristoffersen, which proved to be vital given the Norwegian's remarkable second run.

"It was hard to drive in the second round. I made a few small mistakes. Despite the lead, I went all or nothing. I put everything on one card," Hirscher told Austria's ORF television.

