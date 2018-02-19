Canadian women curlers fight their way back to beat Japan

Canada's women curlers are fighting their way back from a shocking string of losses at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Canadians nabbed an 8-3 win over Japan on Monday in the women's round robin. Japan conceded the game early after a strong performance from the Canadians left them with little chance of catching up.

Canada's women curlers are the defending world champions and came into the games as the favorite to win gold. But they fell to last place in the standings after losing their first three games. Monday's game marks their third straight win, putting them fourth place in the rankings.

Korea and Sweden are now tied for first place in the women's rankings, followed by Japan.

