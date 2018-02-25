Figure skaters let their hair down at gala exhibition event

Rappers, Spiderman and a sultry tiger took to the ice on Sunday as the world's top skaters let their creativity take over in a gala exhibition, the final figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games.
Galas are a traditional part of any major figure skating competition, allowing fans to glimpse a different side of the skaters, who do moves and routines not usually permitted under competition rules.
Each skater works up a separate routine that they use all year. Props and original costumes are also permitted.
Alina Zagitova, the women's singles champion, wore a tiger-striped costume and set a lit candle on the ice for her sultry routine to "Afro Blue" by Jazzmeia Horn, while Uzbekistan's Misha Ge came out in a boxing robe and gloves.
Canada's bronze-winning pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford used a folding chair for an emotional rendition of Billy Joel's "Piano Man".
Others went for comedy.
Ice dancers Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy did a Charlie Chaplin routine to a medley of themes from his movies, drawing laughter and applause, as did pairs skaters and compatriots Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek, who skated to "Barbie Girl".
Pairs skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, the only North Korean athletes who qualified for the Games instead of being allowed to take part, drew the loudest roars from the crowd for their routine to a song whose title means "Nice to Meet You," during which they waved and bowed to the arena.
Boyang Jin of China, known for his quadruple jump prowess, obliged with several in his "Spiderman" routine.
Japanese men's champion Yuzuru Hanyu's routine was dedicated to the victims of Japan's massive March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Spain's bronze medalist Javier Fernandez from Spain, however, stole the show when he came out carrying a gym bag in a routine that depicted an aerobics class.
Flirting shamelessly with the crowd with lines that included "You can call me later" and "A body like this just doesn't happen," he performed pushups to "Let's Get Physical" before stripping down to a muscle shirt and Superman cape.
Once the skaters cleared the ice, volunteers who have helped at the venue piled on to it to take selfies and chat around the Olympic rings, signalling the end of the show.
Until Beijing in 2022.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
16 Comments
Stewart MacDonald
It's good to see them having fun, with the stress of competition over for a while.
Ganbare Japan!
Hanyu-chan sure does have his pick of the ladies there, they are swarming the Champ, lucky him! He is also the coolest and best dressed. Great pictures and memories of a tremendous tournament.
smithinjapan
Ganbare: "Hanyu-chan sure does have his pick of the ladies there"
As much as I like Hanyu, with that shirt he looks more like one of them than a man with "his choice (of them)". Besides, it's a Japanese news photo, centered on Hanyu. It could zoom out and you'd likely find the women in the same position, surrounded in some cases by men, and other men surrounded by women. In fact, if they don't space themselves out like that, more or less, they'd have more collisions than in speed skating.
I am glad they had a chance to have fun like this -- I think this kind of thing is what it is all about. It's like the end of a Bollywood movie; no more 'villains' and 'heroes', they're all just people enjoying themselves and also putting on a good show. This would be so much fun.
Jimizo
What the hell is Hanyu wearing?
Looks like someone’s blown a swan away with a Gatling gun.
smithinjapan
Jimizo: "What the hell is Hanyu wearing?"
Precisely what I was talking about.
Jimizo
What? A machine-gunned swan?
I understand participants in this ‘sport’ tend to dress a bit showy, but Hanyu’s get-up is an absolute outrage. This lot make Lady Gaga look like a nun.
sf2k
I guess it's how he normally dresses?
clamenza
Is it just me or does he bite his bottom lip a lot? Is a cutie-pie thing?
smithinjapan
Jimizo: "What? A machine-gunned swan?"
No, that his costume is not very normal. To be more specific, in response to Ganbare Japan's comment that he "has his choice of women" I said Hanyu's shirt makes him look like he's one of them. But yes, I agree it is pretty tacky to understate it.
Toasted Heretic
Looks great fun. And I totally would wear that shirt.
commanteer
Wow. A lot of prudish comments on Hanyu. I suppose he could have come out wearing a lumberjack shirt and jeans... What is it with some people that they can't accept diversity?
smithinjapan
commanteer: "Wow. A lot of prudish comments on Hanyu. I suppose he could have come out wearing a lumberjack shirt and jeans... What is it with some people that they can't accept diversity?"
Who says we can't accept it? We are certainly free to express an opinion on it, though. He can wear what he wants, and I accept that 100%. I'm also not prudish at all. You can't deny it is very feminine. No one's saying feminine is bad.
CaptDingleheimer
Somebody has to, after the Canadians lost and got thrown out of the joint for being poor sportsmen...
Ganbare Japan!
Me too! If it attracts gorgeous girls to me like it does to Hanyu-chan, I totally want a closet full of them cool shirts! Im sure a replica shirt will be released in Japan soon for the spring, perhaps in uniQlo.I hope.
Haters gonna hate, but winners are grinners and get the Gold AND the girls!
Nan Ferra
Who cares about a bunch of gender confused ice gliders. Let's get all the ice hockey players on the ice fighting it out, all the bobsledders racing down the track in a death race scenario and all curlers hurling stones trying to take out the Korean guy who is looking for a yellow card!
Nan Ferra
Why are there no blacks in this photo? I just watched Black Panther and feel this is very racist not to be more inclusionary.