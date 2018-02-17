Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Veli-Matti Savinainen (86), of Finland, shoots as the puck sails past goalie Lars Haugen (30), of Norway, for a goal during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, Pool)
olympics

Finland beats Norway 5-1; Sweden holds off Germany in men's ice hockey

0 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice to help Finland rally past Norway 5-1 on Friday night in a preliminary round game and set up a showdown with Sweden.

Norway's Patrick Thoresen scored an early power play goal, but Finland evened the score when Tolvanen scored at 16:36 on the power play with Mattias Norstebo off for tripping.

Tolvanen scored again just 5:32 into the second and the Finns broke the game open early in the third with two more goals, including a long-range strike from Sami Lepisto, who beat screened Norway goalie Lars Haugen.

Finland scored two goals on power plays and outshot Norway 30-22. Finland goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen had 21 saves.

Finland and Sweden have won both of their games so far and will face each other in a Group C matchup Sunday. Norway and Germany, both winless, will play in the early game.

Sweden 1, Germany 0

Viktor Stalberg scored on a near-breakaway early in the first period to lead Sweden past Germany 1-0 on Friday night in a preliminary round game at the Winter Olympics.

Patrik Zackrisson found a streaking Stalberg with a clearing pass and the 32-year-old veteran of eight NHL seasons rocketed the puck over the stick of German goalie Timo Pielmeier just 2 minutes into the game.

The game was chippy at times, with a scrum in front of the benches at the end of the first period. Both goaltenders dodged close calls throughout and the hard-luck Germans found the post on multiple shots, with another clanging off the crossbar early in the second period before falling harmlessly to the ice in front of the net. Germany outshot Sweden 28-26 but couldn't get one past Jhonas Enroth.

Germany went 0 for 5 on the power play and Sweden was 0 for 3.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, projected by many to be the top NHL draft pick later this year, saw his first playing time after being a healthy scratch in Sweden's opener. He ended up with 4:36 in ice time, none of it in the third period..

Sweden (2-0) will face Finland (2-0) in a Group C showdown on Sunday. Germany will play Norway in a matchup of two teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog