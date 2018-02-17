Finland beats Norway 5-1; Sweden holds off Germany in men's ice hockey

Veli-Matti Savinainen (86), of Finland, shoots as the puck sails past goalie Lars Haugen (30), of Norway, for a goal during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, Pool)

Eeli Tolvanen scored twice to help Finland rally past Norway 5-1 on Friday night in a preliminary round game and set up a showdown with Sweden.

Norway's Patrick Thoresen scored an early power play goal, but Finland evened the score when Tolvanen scored at 16:36 on the power play with Mattias Norstebo off for tripping.

Tolvanen scored again just 5:32 into the second and the Finns broke the game open early in the third with two more goals, including a long-range strike from Sami Lepisto, who beat screened Norway goalie Lars Haugen.

Finland scored two goals on power plays and outshot Norway 30-22. Finland goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen had 21 saves.

Finland and Sweden have won both of their games so far and will face each other in a Group C matchup Sunday. Norway and Germany, both winless, will play in the early game.

Sweden 1, Germany 0

Viktor Stalberg scored on a near-breakaway early in the first period to lead Sweden past Germany 1-0 on Friday night in a preliminary round game at the Winter Olympics.

Patrik Zackrisson found a streaking Stalberg with a clearing pass and the 32-year-old veteran of eight NHL seasons rocketed the puck over the stick of German goalie Timo Pielmeier just 2 minutes into the game.

The game was chippy at times, with a scrum in front of the benches at the end of the first period. Both goaltenders dodged close calls throughout and the hard-luck Germans found the post on multiple shots, with another clanging off the crossbar early in the second period before falling harmlessly to the ice in front of the net. Germany outshot Sweden 28-26 but couldn't get one past Jhonas Enroth.

Germany went 0 for 5 on the power play and Sweden was 0 for 3.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, projected by many to be the top NHL draft pick later this year, saw his first playing time after being a healthy scratch in Sweden's opener. He ended up with 4:36 in ice time, none of it in the third period..

Sweden (2-0) will face Finland (2-0) in a Group C showdown on Sunday. Germany will play Norway in a matchup of two teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.