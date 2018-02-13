Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yuzuru Hanyu practices on Monday. Photo: REUTERS
olympics

Hanyu makes 1st public appearance on the ice since injury

1 Comment
By Elaine Lies
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Defending men's figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu on Monday took several glides towards emulating a 66-year-old record by winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals with his first public appearance since a training injury last November.

The wildly popular Hanyu was forced to drop out of the Grand Prix series after a hard fall while practising a quad Lutz, sustaining an ankle ligament injury that has kept him out of competition since.

Coach Brian Orser has repeatedly said Hanyu, 23, is back at full strength and landing quads, but with no sign of him on the ice, questions have been rife about whether he was up to taking on rivals including American jumping ace Nathan Chen and training partner Javier Fernandez from Spain.

The last man to win consecutive Olympic golds was American Dick Button in 1952.

But on Monday, a day after arriving in South Korea, Hanyu took to the practice rink in the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Gliding across the ice during a 10-minute warm-up session, Hanyu tested the edges of his skates and circled slowly, every so often performing a light, one-rotation jump amid a barrage of camera clicks.

As the music for his short programme - Chopin Ballade No. 1 - began to play, he executed a few moves of his routine, skated to the centre of the ice, bowed and left the rink. But even that was enough for one Japanese wire service to issue an alert.

To reporters he said only "I look forward to your support" before disappearing.

On Sunday, when Hanyu arrived in South Korea, Hanyu said he was looking forward to competing.

"I've had to miss a lot of events, and that was really frustrating for me. I'm glad to finally be here," he said.

Asked about the chances of a golden repeat, he said: "I'd be lying to myself if I said I wasn't thinking about this. I do want to win back-to-back golds, but that isn't my only goal."

Hanyu, whose fans follow him around the world shouting "Yuzu!" and showering the ice with flowers and stuffed animals, is set for a longer practice on Tuesday.

The men's singles competition begins on Friday with the short program to be decided on Saturday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Overrated.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Yuda Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2 Easy Valentine’s Day Chocolate Treats To Make At Home

Savvy Tokyo