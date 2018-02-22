Japan dethrone Dutch to win gold in women's team pursuit

Japan dethroned defending champions the Netherlands to claim gold in the women's Olympic team pursuit final on Wednesday as the Dutch took the silver medal.
The Japanese trio of Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi set an Olympic record of two minutes and 53.89 seconds, beating the previous record set by the Netherlands during Monday's quarter-final by 1.72 seconds.
The United States edged Canada for bronze, their first Olympic speed skating medal since the Vancouver Games in 2010, with Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello finishing 0.45 seconds ahead of their local rivals.
"Clocking this lap time at the Olympics will give confidence to all the Japanese people," a glowing Miho told reporters. "I'm so happy to have achieved an Olympic record that a lot of young Japanese skaters can go for.
Her beaming elder sister Nana added: "I'm so proud that I was able to compete in the best race for the best Olympic Games".
The Netherlands team of Lotte van Beek, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong easily beat the U.S. in their semi-final, but were outskated by Japan even though they brought in the fresh legs of substitute Marrit Leenstra for the final.
World record holders Japan came into the race as the favourites having won nine of the last 11 World Cup races in the event, including the last six.
Skating in perfect symmetry, with the substitute Sato in for Ayaka Kikuchi who raced in the semi-finals, they stormed out of the gates and kept ahead of the three Dutchwomen who won the event at the previous Winter Olympics in Sochi.
With victory in the bag, the four Japanese skaters took a lap of the track with their flag held between them and then bowed in unison before taking their place on the top step of the podium to accept Japan's first medal in the event.
The Japanese have now won five of their total 11 medals, including two of their three golds, at the Oval in Gangneung, making it their most successful sport at the current Winter Games and all their speed skating medals have been won by women.
The Dutch, who won 23 of 36 speed skating medals at the Sochi Games, started off on a dominant note in South Korea too, with six gold medals in the first seven races, but have not topped the podium in any of the four races held this week.
"Four years ago we won the gold medal and it's disappointing that we took the silver medal (here) but I'm still happy," de Jong said. "It was a fast race from Japan so good job by them."
The U.S. were understandably thrilled to finally bury the ghost of the Sochi Games at which they failed to win a single medal in the long track events.
That failure has followed the team around ever since, and Bowe spoke of the heart it had taken to win the Olympic medal that has eluded them for eight years.
"We were fighting for a medal," she said. "We had our strategy going. Obviously, with Heather's speed and myself, our strategy was to go out there and get a jump start and try to hang on for dear life. That's what we did.
"That heart is what you saw in that last turn. And it got us the bronze medal."
Norway win men's event
Norway skated to a stunning victory in the men's Olympic team pursuit on Wednesday, taking gold ahead of hosts South Korea as defending champions the Netherlands wilted.
Beaten by Norway in the semifinals, the Dutch fought off New Zealand for bronze as the Norwegians put on two immaculate displays of skating to claim their first medal in the event, which was introduced at the 2006 Games in Turin.
Norway's Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen and Sverre Lunde Pedersen served notice by setting an Olympic record of 3 minutes 37.08 seconds against Dutchmen Patrick Roest, Sven Kramer and Jan Blokhuijsen in the semifinal, beating the mark the Netherlands set in Sochi by 0.63 seconds.
The final was a thriller, with neither the Koreans, who were fastest in qualifying, nor the Norwegians electing to use a substitute.
Norway shot out off the blocks and held a narrow lead over the first three laps until the Koreans, marshalled by the experienced Lee Seung-hoon racing alongside Chung Jae-won and Kim Min-seok, edged in front on the fourth, sending the decibel levels in the packed area sky high.
The cheers of the Korean fans only seemed to spur the Norwegians on as, heads down and striding smoothly in unison, they began to reel in their opponents with the splits getting closer and closer.
On the fifth lap, Norway got their noses back in front by 0.10 seconds and they went through the last three splits in an identical 13.63 seconds to finish 1.2 seconds ahead of the Koreans and seal their second Olympic speed skating gold of the Games.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
THIS is women in action in Japan! Great job!
TwinJin
woo!
koiwaicoffee
I don't like how the Japanese TV covers the Olympics. They only broadcast sports were a Japanese is taking part or winning, not showing anything else. I understand that this is the Japanese TV, but they barely show what other contestants did or where they came from, it's only about the Japanese "heroes".
There's not a single minute of other sports whatsoever. But they do reply a hundred times the race were the gold medal was won, all with that annoying nationalistic flavour to it.
RealCDN
koiwaicoffee - same thing re the USA. if they are winning or win at a sport, it is important and it is covered. But where they do not do well (e.g. world cup soccer - men's) they will simply state that no one cares about soccer. so, not unusual behaviour.
oldman_13
Nothing wrong with that. It is hardly unique to Japan. If you want full coverage of every athlete, then live stream the events from the NBC Olympics streaming site.
Congratulations to the Japanese skaters!
Netgrump
@ kurisupisu
All citizens of the EU will give a blank stare when you mention Chloe Kim as well as the penguins on Antarctica :)
lucabrasi
As they say over there,
"Da's kloten van de bok...."
dcog9065
Incredible performance by the Japanese team! That team is so dominant at the moment, incredible!
Educator60
“They only broadcast sports were a Japanese is taking part or winning, not showing anything else.”
On Sunday, I was busy shoveling out from a blizzard and didn’t see much. But one of the few times I was taking a break for a snack, NHK was showing the ladies biathlon. As far as I could tell there was not even a single Japanese competitor. The other thing I remember from that day was a curling match in which neither team was Japanese. And this was the day people had predicted we’d get a diet of replays of the Hanyu/Uno gold/silver and not get to see anything else.
At some point I looked at the BBC page and saw headlines and short entries like GB’s so and so wins bronze! (no mention of the gold/silver winners), GB’s so and so crashes out, etc. Gosh, you’d think only GB athletes were competing!
Anyway, congratulations to all the skaters, both medalists and not!
sf2k
koiwaicoffee
happens in baseball too. I was watching a MLB game with a Japanese pitcher and the moment his was pulled the broadcast stopped!?! Never did find out who won
BurakuminDes
Sensational stuff by the Japanese ladies! It was interesting comparing the styles of the Japanese to the Dutch ladies - The Dutch tall and lanky, the Japanese with a low centre of gravity, stockier with massively powerful legs. Those thighs powered them home to easily win in the end. Could Japan be the new rising force in world speed skating? The Dutch may well be looking over their shoulders from now on!
papigiulio
Hey congratulations, great job. A somewhat "payback" for the Dutch skater beating the Japanese record a couple of days ago :)
Easily? I thought the difference was only .13 seconds?
kohakuebisu
The properly annoying Japan only coverage is on the commercial channels, not NHK. Japan's commercial channels basically serve up non-stop celebs, and the Olympics are just something for them to talk about, obviously with no actual knowledge of any of the sports. Once its over, they'll be back to talking about oishii!! food, having inane quizzes, or laughing in a completely unenforced way at whatever comedians are on the show. Its all garbage tv. Viewing figures are consistently falling in Japan, so it seems like the public don't like it either.
As for the skaters, it was a great performance. They have won every race this season, one with a world record, so it won't be a surprise to those in the sport. Women's sports are already prime time in Japan, so I wouldn't get your hopes up about this being a symbol of female advancement. They won and we should be happy, that's all.
browny1
All countries medias have their own biases when reporting sporting events - nothing unique in that.
But I find the constant replay after replay of the same event and then dissecting every moment becomes tedious. Very rarely are exceptional performances by other athletes shown, and if so then not focussed on for so long.
Case in point - yesterday the 2 Russian girls skating world record scores in less than 20 mins. First one, then broken again!!! The commentators should have been going over the moon to have witnessed such, but no. The usual "wonderful" or "great" but you wouldn't think they had just seen a rare, best of the best.
And the studios instead of "Embracing the Games for All" turn it into a Great Celebration on Japanese mastery on success, but look too deeply for reasons (often stupid) for losses. When Takanashi failed to win the ski-jump, one wide show had a mock up of her skis alongside the "tall" foreigners longer skis showing a considerable length disparity, which they translated into longer skis go faster, meaning going further so the other woman had an advantage. But of course they didn't mention that Takanashi is to date the greatest womens ski jumper in history and beaten all rivals including giants. Just cherry pick to support their narrative. Even the wonderful Japanese pursuit teams success to date - current world champions by a mile and world record holders - was downplayed in order to make the olympic victory appear like something out of the blue.
It's in most sport reporting, in most countries, but I think 1 reason here for it is, there appears little true understanding of the wider aspects of world sports. The athletes of course understand.
I pray for some success for the Japanese football team in the upcoming world cup, because the level of excuses and moroseness will be unbearable.
And tomorrow I'll be really rooting for the womens curling team. After the halfpipe it's my favourite event. Go Girls.
Dukeleto
Fantastic! Superb job girls!
I can’t help wondering though if the Dutch are thinking they have scored an own goal on this one as a few of the Japanese skaters like Nao-san have undergone extensive training in the Netherlands since Sochi.
I have no doubt the dedication to training and determination to win, belongs all to the girls!
They were champions in every respect both on and off the track. Fantastic role models everyone of them!
nakanoguy01
@kowaicoffee perhaps you're only looking at the highlights or what's broadcast on primetime tv. of course during prime time they don't want to show athletes from tonga doing the skeleton. who would watch that? they only want to highlight japanese athletes. but isn't this the same for every country though?
furthermore throughout the day, NHK is showing tons of sports that doesn't feature a single japanese athlete.
nakanoguy01
but congrats to japan. they are having a record breaking medal count (thanks in large part to female athletes!).
TorafusuTorasan
If you want straight Olympics sports coverage, stick with NHK G or BS. If you want goofball celebs going bonkers about ikemen athletes, with commentary about the butt muscles of a totally nude Norwegian male Olympian on a sailboat for the edification of bored wives (anyone else see that show yesterday? I was thinking very few countries would allow this on daytime TV), then take the plunge into the commercial channels.
therougou
Still, the Dutch girls seemed pretty pissed off about losing!
Civitas Sine Suffragio
