Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rui Ukita (15), of Japan, reacts as she scores a goal against Sweden during the second period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday. Photo: AP
olympics

Japanese ice hockey player suspended for kicking at opponent

2 Comments
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Japanese forward Rui Ukita has been suspended one game by the International Ice Hockey Federation for kicking at an opposing player late in Japan's 2-1 loss to Sweden to open preliminary play in women's hockey on Saturday.

The IIHF announced the suspension Sunday. Ukita will miss Monday's game against Switzerland in preliminary play.

Ukita scored the lone goal for Japan. But the disciplinary panel studied videos and ruled Ukita made a kicking move toward Annie Svedin's lower body after a battle for the puck in front of the Swedish bench. Svedin pushed Ukita to the ice. While Svedin was over Ukita, the Japanese forward kicked.

The IIHF says the panel determined the kicking motion was not momentum from the play but a clear movement toward an opponent. That violates a federation rule.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

2 Comments
Login to comment

Don't kick - just fight it out! Lol

"I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out"

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Attempting to kick an opponent is not very sporting!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel