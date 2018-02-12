Japanese ice hockey player suspended for kicking at opponent

Rui Ukita (15), of Japan, reacts as she scores a goal against Sweden during the second period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday.

Japanese forward Rui Ukita has been suspended one game by the International Ice Hockey Federation for kicking at an opposing player late in Japan's 2-1 loss to Sweden to open preliminary play in women's hockey on Saturday.

The IIHF announced the suspension Sunday. Ukita will miss Monday's game against Switzerland in preliminary play.

Ukita scored the lone goal for Japan. But the disciplinary panel studied videos and ruled Ukita made a kicking move toward Annie Svedin's lower body after a battle for the puck in front of the Swedish bench. Svedin pushed Ukita to the ice. While Svedin was over Ukita, the Japanese forward kicked.

The IIHF says the panel determined the kicking motion was not momentum from the play but a clear movement toward an opponent. That violates a federation rule.

