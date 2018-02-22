Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Japanese women claim final curling semifinal spot despite loss

0 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Japan clinched a semifinal spot in Olympic women's curling and South Korea closed out preliminary round play with a win over Denmark on Wednesday as two Asia nations reached the last four at a Winter Games for the first time. With South Korea, Sweden and Britain having locked up playoff places the spotlight was on Japan who claimed the last place despite losing 8-4 to Switzerland.

That opened the door for the United States to force a tie-breaker with Japan if they beat Sweden but the Americans failed to close the deal as they lost 9-6 to the Swedes in extra ends.

"It's a tough way to get in with the way we played against the Swiss but we can't worry about that one game we had a good performance all week and that got us to that point," Japan coach J.D. Lind told reporters.

Another near capacity crowd of mainly South Koreans filled the Gangneung Curling Centre to cheer on their beloved Garlic Girls who have become the social media darlings of the Winter Games.

Skip Kim Eun-jung's foursome, who got their nickname coming from a community known for farming garlic, delighted the flag-waving crowd with another display of precision curling as they eased past Denmark 9-3 in seven ends.

After shaking hands the Korean foursome turned to the crowd and bowed before leaving the ice to a standing ovation.

The victory left South Korea at the top of the preliminary round standings with an 8-1 record, their only loss coming against Japan, who they will meet again in Friday's semifinals.

At least one Asian team will play for the gold with Sweden and Britain clashing in the other semi.

"We've got Korea again, we've played them many times being in the Pacific region, we're just excited to get the opportunity," Lind said.

"It will be very exciting to know that somebody from the Pacific Asia region will get a medal and that's an amazing thing for our sport."

Canada wrapped up preliminary play with a consolation 9-8 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia but it did little to ease the disappointment as the defending gold medallists missed out on the playoffs with a 4-5 record.

Rachel Homan's rink will return home with the dubious distinction of being the first Canadian team, male or female, to fail to reach the podium since curling became part of the Olympic prograe at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka