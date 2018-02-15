Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Jong Un lookalike provokes N Koreans

By Yelim LEE
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

A Kim Jong Un lookalike who has been making mischief at the Pyeongchang Olympics danced in front of North Korea's female cheerleading team before being nabbed and hauled off by police on Wednesday.

The Kim impersonator, wearing thick-rimmed glasses and dressed in all black, sparked anger when he waved at the famed "army of beauties" at an ice hockey game between the joint Korea team and Japan.

Many of the cheerleaders giggled nervously and waved back, but when the fake Kim broke into an impromptu jig all hell broke loose.

Within seconds, he was tackled by three burly security officials, thought to be North Korean, before being frog-marched by police to a room inside the arena, watched by stunned onlookers.

"I walked past the cheerleaders and waved but then three rough-looking guys, not in uniform who I suspect were North Koreans, came out of nowhere and grabbed me by the arm," the Kim double, who goes by the stage name Howard X, told AFP.

"When I waved the unified Korean flag at them they got really pissed off and started kicking me in the shins."

After getting into a shouting match with the North Korean bouncers, the Kim lookalike pointed out he could not be arrested simply for looking like North Korea's leader.

"If you don't like my face, there's nothing you can do about it -- I was born this way," he protested.

However, Games security took a dim view and he was taken away by police officers.

"They didn't arrest me, I was detained," the Kim impersonator said.

"I didn't break any law. It took them a while to get a translator but they said it was for my own safety because some conservative people (in the venue) didn't appreciate my presence."

"Kim" also caused a stir at last Friday's opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

On that occasion he and a Donald Trump lookalike sauntered nonchalantly past an accredited media section in an attempt to get near to the athletes, including the two Koreas, who marched behind the blue-and-white unification flag.

They were not able to get close to the VIP area, where American Vice President Mike Pence and the real Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong were in attendance.

Trump substitute Dennis Alan was not present at the hockey but "will be back soon", according to buddy Howard.

"This situation is totally messed up," he complained. "All I did was wave the flag. Everybody else was waving the flag. Long live democracy!"

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

14 Comments
This guy is an Aussie - what a legend !

Apparently, it wasn’t the police who ‘escorted‘ him away, it was NK agents.

Obviously the NKs don’t have a sense of humour - but we all knew that didn’t we.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Epic troll. Well done.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I love it. Just shows the true colors of North Korea. Don't mock the Great Leader or you'll be taken away. The guy is probably lucky he did this on camera or he might not have reappeared to give a statement.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He is not fat enough.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Whether this was thought about, he might be putting those girls in danger when they get home. If they are caught laughing at a guy mocking a dictator who openly believes he is god, them girls and their families could be in a lot trouble when they get home. I don’t know if he should be arrested, but it definitely was the right thing to do to get him away from them.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Best troll ever! Or at least top 20.

I bet those NK men were pissed at him because they can't have that haircut.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If the situation was reversed and a DPRK Moon impersonator had done the same in front of ROK cheerleaders there would have been outrage directed against the North Koreans for such insensitivity.

What a strange world we live in.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Give this guy a medal!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

That is the trouble with dictators.....no sense of humor.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Jrw - I thought that too.

Any indication that the cheer girls might have momentarily "enjoyed" the act, could have severe consequences on returning home to King Fascist.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

North Korean cheerleaders protected by the secret service - congratulations President Moon and the Winter Olympic committee for ruining what was once a great sporting event.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Excellent. Though he needs to work on the full 1940s-style black bakelite telephone-receiver-placed-across-the-head hairdo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

congratulations President Moon and the Winter Olympic committee for ruining what was once a great sporting event.

Congratulations on the attention seeking comedian, you mean.

Supposing one of the cheerleaders had been attacked?

This is a sensitive event and the comedian could have jeopardised it with his idiocy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah, but he's so cute and cuddly! He's dying for a hug.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

