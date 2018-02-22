Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Andre Myhrer of Sweden competes in the slalom on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS
olympics

Myhrer triumphs in slalom after Hirscher bombs out

0 Comments
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Sweden's Andre Myhrer won the men's Olympic slalom on Thursday at the age of 35, keeping his head while others were losing theirs after both of the pre-race favourites destroyed their chances with uncharacteristic mistakes.

Skiing in his fourth Games and cheered on by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Myhrer won by 0.34 seconds from Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland and by 0.67 from Michael Matt of Austria.

"I took a medal in Vancouver (2010), a bronze, but I've always been dreaming about the gold medal and now it's a reality and I'm totally blown away," he said.

The contest had been thrown wide open after Austria's Marcel Hirscher, the overwhelming favorite, bombed out in the morning run while chasing his third gold medal of the Games.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen was the first-run leader by 0.21 seconds and, racing immediately after Myhrer, had the chance to overhaul him. But he skiied out after just half a dozen turns of the deciding run.

"I'm not disappointed. Better to have tried and failed than never to have tried at all," said the Norwegian, who after years of close rivalry with Hirscher must have wondered if his day had come at last.

Matt, brother of 2014 slalom champion Mario, put in the fastest second run at 50.66 seconds, to move up nine places from 12th.

Zenhaeusern was only ninth in the morning but put in the second-fastest run of the afternoon. He then watched from the leader's chair as the next six racers all failed to capitalise on their advantage from the morning race.

Then came Myhrer, beating his chest before bursting out of the start gate and carving his way cleanly and smoothly down the course.

His afternoon time was only the eighth fastest, but combined with his second place in the morning, was enough to win with a total time of one minute, 38.99 seconds.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret