Photos show Yuzuru Hanyu (R) and Shoma Uno posing at the same press conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
olympics

Olympic champ Hanyu's next goal is quad axel

5 Comments
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Japanese figure skating superstar Yuzuru Hanyu said Sunday he has found new motivation with a plan to add a quadruple axel to his arsenal of jumps after achieving a feat beyond his wildest dreams at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Speaking at a press conference a day after becoming the first men's back-to-back Olympic champion in 66 years, the 23-year-old Hanyu said, "I am completely satisfied right now, really happy to have won the gold medal."

"I have achieved what I set out to do and I have no intention of retiring," he said with a smile. "Whenever I think about whether I would like to do something else outside skating, it is skating that I always come back to."

"I think I have devoted myself to skating from the bottom of my heart, and I want to do that for a little longer. I want to try a quadruple axel and that is my only motivation right now."

Hanyu won the gold medal on Saturday on his comeback from a serious injury to his right ankle. He sustained the injury during practice at the NHK Trophy in November when he fell attempting to land a quad lutz.

Two-time world champion Hanyu revealed that he had performed in Pyeongchang with the aid of painkillers.

"If it had all been smooth sailing I would not have been able to win the gold medal," he said.

Hanyu led Japan to a 1-2 finish, with Shoma Uno taking the silver medal in a repeat of the result at last season's world championships in Helsinki.

Even Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe got a little carried away as Hanyu swept to gold, AFP reported.

Abe called Hanyu to congratulate him and in a phone call made public by the Japanese government admitted he had got so excited watching on television that he "almost squashed the tangerine I was holding to a pulp."

Uno, who also attended the press conference, said, "It hasn't really sunk in yet. (But) I am not going to treat the medal like it's anything special. People can touch it if they want to," he said drawing laughter.

"Hanyu has proved once again that he is No. 1. I'll keep on chasing him and try and become a competitor that can close the gap."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Best of luck on the quad. Seems impossible physically.

Good luck on the quad. not an easy task though.

Best of luck on the quad. Seems impossible physically.

Definitely not impossible. Physically it can be done - and has likely been done many times by many in training. Hanyu should actually be aiming - long term - for a 5 x rotation. He has at least 3 more Olympics - so why not?

I think he could pull a quad off.

Best of luck on the quad. Seems impossible physically.

Are ya talking about him specifically, or for any figure skater physically

Because Chen just did 6 quads (new record) in his free skate

https://japantoday.com/category/olympics/oh-my-quad!-us-skater-chen-makes-history-with-six-quads

