Olympics Medals Table

2 Comments
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 13 14 11 38
Germany 13 8 7 28
Canada 11 8 10 29
United States 9 8 6 23
Netherlands 8 6 6 20
Sweden 6 6 0 12
South Korea 5 6 4 15
Switzerland 5 6 4 15
France 5 4 6 15
Austria 5 3 6 14
Japan 4 5 4 13
Italy 3 2 5 10
Czech Republic 2 2 3 7
Belarus 2 1 0 3
OA Russia 1 6 9 16
China 1 6 2 9
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Britain 1 0 4 5
Finland 1 0 4 5
Poland 1 0 1 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 1 2
Belgium 0 1 0 1
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
2 Comments
uh this article is wrong. just saw on the tv on one of the news channels that japan is 5th overall right behind the US.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

table changes a lot. https://olympics.cbc.ca/medals/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

