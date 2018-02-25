Russians win men's ice hockey gold; sing banned anthem

The Russians triumphed in the no-NHL tournament where they were favored, winning the men's hockey gold medal at a Winter Olympics where they couldn't even be called Team Russia, use their colors or celebrate while listening to their anthem.
The Russians sang their national anthem, despite the anthem being banned as punishment for a years-long Russian doping scandal. Later, at the medal ceremony, the winning team sang the Russian anthem over the sound of the Olympic anthem at the hockey arena, despite being barred by Olympic authorities from having their flag raised or anthem played.
Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winner as "Team Olympic Athlete From Russia" came back to beat underdog Germany 4-3 in overtime Sunday in an instant classic that saved a men's tournament lacking buzz not only in South Korea but back in North America, where the NHL season went on during the games for the first time since 1994.
It's the first Russian gold medal in hockey since 1992 in Albertville when the team also played under a neutral flag as the Community of Independent States. Russian flags — the team barred from using them by IOC sanctions for state-sponsored doping — hung behind the bench as the team awaited their gold medals.
Constantly saying it doesn't matter that they had to wear nondescript red and white uniforms that lacked the Russian Coat of Arms, players gave the Russians their second gold and 17th total medal of the Olympics.
This one was expected all along.
Stocked with former NHL players — Pavel Datsyuk, Ilya Kovalchuk, Slava Voynov, Mikhail Grigorenko and Nikita Nesterov — the Russians were by far the most talented team in the tournament. U.S. coach Tony Granato said they may be as good as 20 of the 31 NHL teams. The skill primarily from the Kontinental Hockey League was apparent all tournament and especially in the final against Germany, which had all of its players from leagues in its homeland.
Nikita Gusev had the go-ahead and tying goals in the third period.
Goaltender Vasily Koshechkin let in a fluke goal to Felix Schultz and was hung out to dry on Dominik Kahun's goal that answered Gusev's first goal 10 seconds later. Koshechkin came out to challenge when Jonas Muller slid the puck along the ice for what looked like the game-winner with 3:16 left.
A penalty to Russian forward Sergei Kalinin with 2:11 remaining threatened to end the Russians' gold-medal bid in similar disappointment to their quarterfinal loss on home ice in Sochi four years ago.
Instead, with Koshechkin pulled for the extra attacker to make it 5-on-5, Gusev scored again to help send the game to overtime.
There, Germany goaltender Danny aus den Birken needed to make an edge-of-his-pad save on Kovalchuk all alone driving to the net to keep the game going. An ill-timed high-sticking penalty on Germany's Patrick Reimer 9:11 into overtime put the Russians on the power play, where Kaprizov scored the winner and one of the biggest goals in Russian hockey history.
The victory on the ice came hours after the International Olympic Committee voted not to reinstate Team Russia for Sunday night's closing ceremony.
That means the Russians will again march under the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" name and the Olympic flag. The IOC formally banned Team Russia in December over a doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, but invited 168 athletes to compete under the OAR name, making the Russians the third-biggest delegation at the games.
Russia had to wait two weeks for its first gold in Pyeongchang before the 15-year-old figure skater Alina Zagitova won with two flawless programs.
Voynov, at the Olympics because he was banned from the NHL in 2015 for his domestic abuse conviction, cashed in on a brutal turnover by Germany's Yasin Ehliz in the final moments of the first period. Voynov's shot from just inside the blue line got past aus den Birken and in with just 0.5 seconds on the clock, the kind of killer goal that changes the tide of the game.
BurakuminDes
As a novice ice-hockey viewer, the three games I watched - Canada v USA (womens), Canada v Germany Semi, and Russia v Germany were outstanding! Great adverts for the sport. They had it all - drama, comebacks, massive bone-rattling hits (including raised elbows!) that would see a player in the rugby codes sent off, and amazing skill. Edge of the seat for both games. Really wish I could watch this sport more than just every 4 years!
Mike DeJong
Of course. Anyone who watches hockey is instantly enthralled. It's one of the most exciting sports in the world.
Too bad the Olympic tournament was a travesty. Germany in the final? Come on.
If we'd had the top pros from the NHL, it would have been even greater.
So, you don't have to wait four years for more action.
If you want to watch really exciting hockey, check out the NHL. It's faster, tougher and more intense...
You can subscribe to games at NHL.com or stream them online.
I totally recommend it. Next to baseball, hockey is the best sport in the world.
Ah_so
Not anyone. It looks repetitive and frankly quite dull, despite its high speed and frenetic pace. It is probably a lot more fun to play than watch.
Strangerland
The headline is wrong. Russia was not welcome at this games, and Russia has zero medals.
Well done to the Olympic athletes from Russia however. You have done the Olympic flag proud.
Slickdrifter
Ice Hockey is a blast. Coming from Boston. Grew up playing hockey and watching the Bruins.
I have a signed goalie stick from Jerry Cheevers here with me in Japan. His book unmasked was was a great read.
I am with Mike. The NHL channel is awesome. Ice Hockey is not for everyone. So I have agree with Ah_so too. The sport can get violent at times. But nothing like seeing a the Bruins kick that crap out of Canadian teams in da Gaden! Good stuff.
Slickdrifter
Oh and Congratulations to the Russians for winning the gold. Looks like they dominated again!
Toasted Heretic
You haven't watched hurling, I take it?
ClippetyClop
The sooner Darts becomes an olympic sport the sooner we can forget all this slippy-slidey-whoopy-flippy nonsense.
bones
To me the best part of hockey is the fighting! Takes skill to throw punches whilst skating on blades combined with ice. :-)
Serrano
"Russians win men's ice hockey gold"
That's Olympic Athletes From Russia win ice hockey gold, lol
"To me the best part of hockey is the fighting!"
The other night I went to the fights and a hockey game broke out.
Dango bong
they can thank USA and Canada for not sending their good players
smithinjapan
And Atlas shrugged. Who cares?
Mike DeJong: "If we'd had the top pros from the NHL, it would have been even greater."
Torn on this one. As a Canuck I would have loved to see Canada get the gold in the men's, as is quite often the case, but it would have been a lot less competitive, and not quite as enthralling as you make it seem, perhaps. The playing field was a lot more level, and hence the unprecedented German vs. OAR final.
Strangerland: "The headline is wrong. Russia was not welcome at this games, and Russia has zero medals."
Since you want to get nit-picky on this on yet ANOTHER thread, the headline does not say "Russia" even once. The people are still Russian, though, and the article can call them by their nationality as they please. It doesn't say "Russian TEAM", either. Now don't go back-pedalling as usual and say you didn't say this or that or start playing semantics -- it was you who started the nit-picking and trying to point out literal use of language.
smithinjapan
Serrano: "That's Olympic Athletes From Russia win ice hockey gold, lol"
The above goes for you as well.
"The other night I went to the fights and a hockey game broke out."
Grandad's old joke?
Nan Ferra
The Germans should have broken into a version of Desutcheland Uber Alles...LOL
bass4funk
Sad that the Olympics is a continuation of geopolitical partisan politics.