S Korea, Japan celebrate skaters' friendship

A photo of rival skaters from South Korea and Japan hugging each other after a tense race has touched many hearts in the two neighbors with a bitter history, with many including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe applauding their friendship.
Japanese skater Nao Kodaira stormed to gold in the women's 500-meter race on Sunday night, beating defending champion and hometown favorite Lee Sang-hwa.
But a picture of Kodaira hugging and comforting her rival, who was in tears holding a South Korean flag, has melted hearts in both nations. Bilateral relations remain strained due to the shared past in which Japan colonised South Korea from 1910-1945.
"The sight of two of you embracing each other after the race and congratulating each other was really wonderful," Abe told her on Monday during a phone call to congratulate Kodaira on her first Olympic win.
Japanese viewers tweeted that the scene brought them to tears, while one wrote: "The scene of the two embracing is something all humanity has been waiting for."
Newspaper headlines in Japan also lauded the gesture, saying "Embrace for Rival Lee" and commenting on their bond.
In South Korea, photos of the two were prominently carried in major newspapers with headlines such as "A borderless friendship" and "Lee's tears and Kodaira's consolation -- The rivals' beautiful finale."
Thousands took to the internet and social media to praise their gesture as a true friendship and sportsmanship.
"I was sobbing while watching Kodaira and Lee strolling around the ice rink after the race. That scene really grasped the core Olympic value," wrote one commentator on Naver, South Korea's biggest Internet portal.
Others heraled the friendship of the two women as a sign of a real "Peace Olympics," instead of the thaw in inter-Korean relations lauded by the country's president.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has termed the Pyeongchang Winter games the "Peace Olympics" for bringing the two Koreas together and helping ease tensions on the peninsula after a tense standoff over North Korea's nuclear and missile program.
After the race, the two women spoke of their deep friendship and respect for each other, with Kodaira remembering Lee's kindness to her even after her loss on the home ground.
"I respect her very much as a human being and a skater. She’s my friend," Kodaira said.
Lee, for her turn, spoke of the two visiting each other's homeland and how Kodaira would send her "lots of Japanese food" because she likes it.
"One time we were at the World Cup and waiting for the bus and were taking a picture together," Lee told reporters. "Nao said, 'Next Olympics you can win and I’ll take second place.' I told her: 'No, you can take first place and I’ll take second place'."
"We’ve shared a lot of good memories together."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Wallace Fred
Now this, THIS is what ones supposed to read first thing in the morning. To be a mind reader now is desired. I'd really like to know what die hard right wing racists must be thinking. We need more of this.
thepersoniamnow
Wallace Fred
Hard core racists? Perhaps half the problem is the hard core left that likew to group classify those who dont think that them “right wing racists”. Chill out already man!
A nice uniting headline for a change yes. Don’t have much hope for lasting media headlines headlining positivity but thats not everything either.
bjohnson23
The true sportsmanship of any competitive sport is not so much about the result in winning or losing but about competing as athletes and afterward the friendship bonds between athletes no matter where one is from. That is true athleticism and the real spirit of sports and what better way to embrace this than at an Olympic meet of which these two have brought back to the games. Well done and a classic.
marcelito
This moment capturing their friendship and respect for each other is what not just the Olympic but the human spirit is all about. It is beyond politics, screw the oyajis on all sides who are forever trying to create trouble for their own political ends.
quercetum
Let the oyaji politicians get together for a nomikai and a hot springs trip, Kim included.
tinawatanabe
Nothing to do with history. Nao Kodaira has shown nice gesture.
Pukey2
This was very touching, but I couldn't care less what Abe 'applauds'. I bet they sure don't teach this at that kindergarten of his.
Dukeleto
They both deserve gold medals for doing more their respective countries than either of their governments could do. Well done girls!
OssanAmerica
And no comment from President Moon? Or does he think that he brought world peace by inviting and paying for the North Korean team and delegation?
Hat's off to the South Korean and Japanese media for showing the world that the haters are just a minority. And continued shame on the western media that just can't write a single article about these two nations without making reference to historical issues and disputes.
Shame on Thomson Reuters.
tinawatanabe
It is samurai spirit to give consideration to the losers when the game is over. Yes they teach that at Japanese kindergarten.
Tokyo-Engr
@Fred - Now this, THIS is what ones supposed to read first thing in the morning.....
I completely agree!! great story and really cool that these 2 showed such comradery
You could have left the rest of your post off and you would have maintained the beauty of this story. Sometimes people just cannot let a good thing be simply a good thing.
arrestpaul
I don't know why Wallace Fred has chosen to make this a political issue?
browny1
Congrats to them both for their medals.
This is what international relations is about. Whether through sports or music or business or education or whatever - creating true friendships, based on care, kindness and understanding.
Amazingly most media (& people) didn't know these two have been friends for over a decade, competed together, trained together, socialized together, travelled together & yes won & lost together.
There's no surprise in this at all. In fact millions of "ordinary" folks make and hold these friendships all the time, just the media / govt morons believe they know best and only spout their line, showing shock when us ordinary folks are not at war with each other at all.
So many in the political / media hierarchy need to break their cloned shells and get a life. See what real people do everyday.
Jalapeno
Sites like JT fuel the fire by posting LOTS of stuff about comfort women or the A bombs or yadda, yadda, yadda, and then commenters jump in and start bashing this or that. Is some of it newsworthy? Perhaps. But much of it is to get the commenters hooked into commenting, fueling the fire and boosting viewer numbers.
So let me personally thank JT for posting something positive for a change.
What these skaters have shown is that friendship begins from the ground up, not the top down. Now let's all live in peace while holding our national flags.
Oh, and let's keep enjoying those North Korean cheerleaders. Watching them reminds me of how the Japanese fans are at baseball games. See! The countries are very similar.
cucashopboy
It is samurai spirit to give consideration to the losers when the game is over. Yes they teach that at Japanese kindergarten.
They do indeed teach it at Japanese kindergarten, most Japanese children are gracious winners, but if you read a book such as James Clavell's meticulously researched Shogun, the samurai traditionally showed no mercy or consideration to the defeated.
ozziedesigner
They look like Boyfriend Girlfriend
Nan Ferra
Things have come a long way since the "garlic eater" references in Clavell's Shogun. Of course, had the Korean won.......