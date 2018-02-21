Ski jumper Kasai says he'll compete in Beijing Olympics, at 49

Japan ski jump legend Noriaki Kasai, who appeared in a record eighth Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, has promised to compete and win a medal at Beijing 2022 -- at the age of 49.
A defiant Kasai insisted he had no plans to quit the daredevil sport after a hugely disappointing Games, where he never threatened to contend for a medal.
The 45-year-old flickered briefly in Monday's team competition with jumps of 124 and 125 meters but Japan finished well back of winners Norway in sixth.
"It was nice to be able to set a record of eight appearances," Kasai told reporters.
"I'm not saying I want to be there, I'm saying I definitely will compete in Beijing. I was able to jump in front of my family here, next time I will win a medal in front of them."
The mild-mannered Kasai, who made his Olympic debut at Albertville back in 1992, collected a team silver at Lillehammer in 1994.
Astonishingly, after reaching his forties, Kasai bagged large hill silver and team bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games, making him the sport's oldest Olympic medallist.
"I'm upset at not getting a medal," he said after his Pyeongchang flop. "But I can take a lot away from these Games.
"It's also given me that incentive to make sure I medal in Beijing four years from now," added Kasai, who hails from Japan's snow-swept northern island of Hokkaido.
"I only showed roughly half of what I'm capable of. The other half I will show in four years."
Kasai is something of a cult hero in countries which embrace a sport where hardy competitors launch themselves off the side of a mountain and fly the length of a football field at 90 kph.
In ski jump-obsessed Finland, Helsinki punk band Van Dammes recorded a tribute single called "Mr Noriaki Kasai" in 2014, while Polish rapper Koldi has also penned a song about the Japanese veteran.
Kasai, Japan's flag-bearer at the Games in South Korea, displayed some rare emotion during the large hill competition, where he failed to advance to the final round.
Trudging away from the landing zone swearing to himself, Kasai blanked scores of Japanese media braving sub-zero temperatures, fuming: "Damn!"
Germany's Andreas Wellinger won the normal hill in Pyeongchang before Poland's Kamil Stoch retained his Olympic large hill crown.
Kasai, who has 17 individual World Cup victories to his name, promised to return stronger in Beijing.
"I'll be back for sure," said Kasai. "I can still jump farther. I would like to aim for 10 Olympic Games eventually. I'm not done yet."© 2018 AFP
Tokyo-Engr
I like Kasai and good to see him compete. If he is good enough and can make the cut in 4 years more power to him and I will be rooting for him! If he cannot he should not take the place of up and coming athletes.
Yubaru
If he is truly capable, then more power to him.
cracaphat
If he's able to at 49, would just show how lame the younger generation really is.I actually thought that at his now age.
kawabegawa198
Very selfish. Time to hang up the skis and let someone else shine. He isn't even that good.
jpn_guy
To provide some appropriate context for this article, the writer would do well to mention the Japan ski jump team victory on home soil (home snow?) in 1998 in Nagano.
The gold medal won by Harada, Funaki, Okabe and Saito is one of the most well-known moments in Japanese Olympic history, summer or winter.
The one name missing from that list of gold medallists explains a lot about Kasai's obsession.
Kasai is an amazing athlete and an incredible man.
It is a little worrying though to hear him talk with certainty about going for a medal at 49.
I hope he will be able to find peace in his eventual retirement.
goldorak
Agree with Tokyo Eng. Don't think he should get any preferential treatment but if he's good enough to make the team in 2022 (solely based on 2021/22 season's results not cv/creds) then he should be allowed to represent his country. Give him & other J jumpers a fair go, nothing more, nothing less.
smithinjapan
Good on him, although like Date-Krumm and Ichiro, or even people who insist on conquering everest or the ocean solo at 75 (and having to be rescued), they should know that they won't have any effect on the winnings. How's he doing this time around, anyway? But like I said, if he makes the cut (no special exceptions), and loves doing it, good on him.
nakanoguy01
you would hate to think that any favoritism might land him at the next winter olympics, but you never know. kasai seems like a really nice guy, but can he really compete an an elite level for the next four years?
kohakuebisu
As a fellow oyaji, good luck to him! If Kazu Miura can keep going.... Kasai will only qualify by continuing to compete at the World Cup, so he won't get a free pass to the next games. Like jpn guy says, not making the 1998 team that won gold hit him hard and here we are twenty years' later.
On the subject of ski jumping and gold medals, it looks like Sara Takanashi may have peaked at the wrong time to get one. She has completely dominated the sport for years, but as far as the media is concerned, her fifty WC victories don't equal a gold medal.
BurakuminDes
Good on you, Mr Kasai! I hope he keeps going until he no longer enjoys the sport. No point retiring with regrets - keep going until that unprecedented 10th Games!
Even if he doesnt qualify, his experience and example would be invaluable for all the Japanese kids coming through the sport.