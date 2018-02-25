Speedskater Takagi surges to mass start gold

Japanese speedskater Nana Takagi unleashed a late surge of explosive speed to pass Dutchwoman Irene Schouten on the inside of the final corner and claim an Olympic gold medal in the women's mass start at the Gangneung Oval on Saturday.
South Korean Kim Bo-reum slipped into the channel created by Takagi to win the silver medal 0.12 seconds behind the Japanese as Schouten settled for bronze.
Takagi, who won gold in the women's team pursuit earlier this week, now has an individual Olympic title to add to her collection.
The 25-year-old celebrated by pumping her fists and waving to the crowd before making a lap of the stadium with the Japanese flag fluttering above her head.
"I'm feeling very good," Takagi told reporters. "Only lost focus on two laps, then I showed good acceleration. Then with 100 meters –- go. I'm very happy. I focus on team pursuit and mass start."
The race made its Olympic debut in South Korea and was given a touch of celebrity by the presence of Ivanka Trump, daughter of the U.S. president.
It was a tactical encounter, with 16 skaters simultaneously vying for an advantage on the track.
None of the trio who finished on the podium tried to win any of the three intermediate sprints, preferring instead to stay well back in the peloton and save their legs for the final push for a medal.
The first three to finish the race earn 60, 40 and 20 points respectively, while the top three skaters in each of the intermediate sprints earn five, three and one points to decide the classification places.
With two laps to go in the 16-lap race, the pack began to pick up speed, rapidly reeling in early pace-setter Saskia Alusalu of Estonia, who finished in fourth place after winning all three intermediate sprints.
Schouten had the lead going into the final corner but the Dutch skater misjudged her line slightly and was forced wide coming out, and Takagi stormed up the inside channel to capitalise on the mistake.
She crossed the line in a flurry of effort, her arms and legs pumping furiously to hold off Kim by a narrow margin.
Kim was crestfallen after finishing second. She made a deep bow to the crowd and took a lap around the track waving her country's flag.
Kim and her team mate in the women's team pursuit, Park Ji-woo, faced calls for them to be banned from the national team after they appeared to blame a team mate for their failure to reach the women's team pursuit semi-finals this week.
"Because of me, it became controversial and I felt so sorry to everybody and so I bowed before the crowd," Kim said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
nitpickyned
Gloat much?
What's with all the jumping on the podium?
Shumatsu_Samurai
Maybe she's exciting from winning the gold medal.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah I'd be pretty happy. Good on her I say. It's something to be extremely proud of.
Chuichi Hashimura
I love her best jump and smile on the podium.
Yubaru
I am amazed at the power that she has in that (relatively) tiny body of her's, 155CM and weighs less than 50kg.
Congratulations to her on winning her 2nd gold medal at these Olympics!
quercetum
Similar reaction to Hanyu’s approach to the podium. Readers were half half on his injury overcoming performance on pain killers and lack of modesty.
el
Screw that. Given all that Hanyu got through to win gold, I kind of liked his flourish leap to the podium. He deserved it.
quercetum
His laugh and gesture after the jump showed genuine joy and wasn’t gloating at all imo.
socrateos
That was some impressive finish! Two gold medals for Nana. Congratulations.
oldman_13
Good for her!
Ignore the usual naysayers, winning a gold medal is exciting.
cracaphat
Japanese men got no game.All but one gold is from the women.Just lack conjou.
smithinjapan
cracaphat: "Japanese men got no game.All but one gold is from the women.Just lack conjou."
There are always people who spout such nonsense. I'd say the same if it were the men who won all the golds and people were diminishing the men's performances. Heck, if I said it only "proves the women's field is less competitive" it would make people angry, because that is likewise hogwash. Everyone did their best, and that's all that matters. I doubt you want to talk about how inferior female figure skaters are because Japanese men did better. See?
Anyway, great on Takagi!