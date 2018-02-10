Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese players bow after losing 2-1 to Sweden in the preliminary round of the women's ice hockey competition at the Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Saturday. Photo: AP
olympics

Sweden holds off Japan 2-1 in women's ice hockey

2 Comments
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Sara Hjalmarsson scored 1:53 into the third period and Sweden held off Japan 2-1 in a thrilling game to open the preliminary round for women's ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Games.

This was only Japan's third appearance in the Olympics for women's ice hockey, and they had to start off pool play against a country that took home silver in 2006 and bronze in 2002.

Sweden took a 1-0 lead 2:21 into the game when Fanny Rask scored from a tough angle, squeezing the puck between Nana Fujimoto's head and the post.

The Japanese tied it up with 3:08 left in the second period.

The Swedes took the lead back thanks to a great takeaway by Erika Grahm who then passed the puck backward to Hjalmarsson in the slot for the go-ahead goal.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

2 Comments
Login to comment

Nothing to hang your head at, Japan. Well done. I figured it would have been more like 10-0. And of course, well done to Sweden, too.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan did great. Best game they’ve ever played in the olympics. They were better than Sweden in a lot of categories, ie., shots in goal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Landmark

Lake Motosuko

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Lake Kawaguchiko

GaijinPot Travel