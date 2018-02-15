Ter Mors gets gold; Kodaira wins 1,000 silver, Takagi bronze in 1,000-meter speedskating

Gold medalist Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist Japan's Nao Kodaira, left, and bronze medallist, Miho Takagi of Japan, right after the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday.

Japanese sprinter Nao Kodaira failed to live up to expectations when the Netherlands' Jorien ter Mors shocked her Wednesday night in the Pyeongchang Games women's 1,000-meter event.

The world record holder watched ter Mors set an Olympic-record 1 minute, 13.56 second in the 12th pairing and could not better it when she stepped onto the Gangneung Oval track, finishing 0.26 of a second off the Dutchwoman's time. Japan's Miho Takagi took bronze, her second medal of the games.

Kodaira had the chance to become the first Japanese female to win a speed skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics but it was not to be as ter Mors, the Sochi Olympics 1,500 and team pursuit gold medalist, surprised by continuing her perfect speed skating record at the Olympics, having won every event she has entered.

Kodaira, 31, had failed to medal in individual events in her previous two Olympic appearances, fifth being her best placing in the 500, 1,000 or 1,500. But she and Takagi joined Hiroyasu Shimizu as the only Japanese to win multiple Olympic speed skating medals.

