Ter Mors gets gold; Kodaira wins 1,000 silver, Takagi bronze in 1,000-meter speedskating

Japanese sprinter Nao Kodaira failed to live up to expectations when the Netherlands' Jorien ter Mors shocked her Wednesday night in the Pyeongchang Games women's 1,000-meter event.
The world record holder watched ter Mors set an Olympic-record 1 minute, 13.56 second in the 12th pairing and could not better it when she stepped onto the Gangneung Oval track, finishing 0.26 of a second off the Dutchwoman's time. Japan's Miho Takagi took bronze, her second medal of the games.
Kodaira had the chance to become the first Japanese female to win a speed skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics but it was not to be as ter Mors, the Sochi Olympics 1,500 and team pursuit gold medalist, surprised by continuing her perfect speed skating record at the Olympics, having won every event she has entered.
Kodaira, 31, had failed to medal in individual events in her previous two Olympic appearances, fifth being her best placing in the 500, 1,000 or 1,500. But she and Takagi joined Hiroyasu Shimizu as the only Japanese to win multiple Olympic speed skating medals.© KYODO
Designer
Instead of commenting on the Japanese skater's failure why not emphasize the achievement of winning a silver olympic medal. Do you not remember the suicides after the 1964 Tokyo Olympics? I can't help but feel that this is totally irresponsible reporting
Zodiac
Would indeed have praised the others as well tough good on the others winning Olympic medal isn't a small feat glad my home country took gold but still.
thepersoniamnow
Funny how oddily upset they look to have gotten silver and bronze.
I think they are total champs!
Tom
It is called attitude and cockyness.
The Silver should be jumping for joy as well, but instead she will probably cry. Sad.
RealCDN
Aly Rustom
Exactly! I was going to say the same thing. She won silver. That's NO failure by any standard. Bronze as well. Look at the title:
Kodaira wins 1,000 silver, Takagi bronze
The title is NOT Kodaira LOSES 1,000 silver, Takagi bronze
Maria
What a shame that they can't enjoy such success.
kwatt
It seems Japanese are brainwashed to get a gold medal as only winner medal while hard training.
papigiulio
I'm sure she is happy with silver but sad about her record being broken. Anyway congrats to them and my fellow Dutchie for grabbing the gold.
Dukeleto
0.26 of a second is very very close, I can’t help wondering if Ter Mors had the same leg length as Nao and Miho-san if it would have been a different outcome. Both the Japanese girls would have given 200% effort so in my book they are both incredible athletes and both winners! Well done to all three!
browny1
Dukeleto - you sound like a Wide Show analyst - lol.
0.26 secs is very close but it still is about 2-3 meters, so if they raced together it would appear as if Ter Mors won comfortably.
And the same leg length??????
You do know that Kodaira is the current World champion over 1000mtrs and holder of the WORLD Record for 1,000mtrs?
And she is the favourite for the 500mtrs.
And the wide show reports have gotten better over the years (less giggly airheads) but they still try to extract reasons for failure by the local athletes, failiing to realize there is an equally or more so impressive story to be heard from the other side. Ter Mors victory for example - coming back from severe injuries, couldn't even make the 1,500mtr team, her specialty, so worked gruelingly hard to make the 1,000mtr and slipped under the radar. A story of incredible grit and achievement that you are not likely to hear much about here.
And I wish Kodaira all the best for the 500. She can do it for sure.
theeastisred
I wish Japanese TV Olympic coverage would occasionally recognise that there are also non-Japanese competitors.
therougou
It's called the pressure of a whole nation who know you are the world record holder and expect you to bring home the gold. Much like Yoshida in the summer Olympics, Kodaira was made captain as she was the most dominate Japanese athlete heading into the games (maybe they should give some joe schmo that honor next time). Unlike Yoshida though, she doesn't have a gold yet so here's hoping she nabs the 500m gold.
FYI JT, it says 1,000 twice in the title, which is a bit awkward writing.
Pukey2
dukeleto:
Yada yada yada. Don't tell me, if the ice was made to Japanese standards, a Japanese skater would have won. Non-Japanese skaters just don't gambarimasu like the Japanese.
theeastisred:
That's why I sold my TV years ago. I occasionally watch the coverage on BBC and read other sources. They, at least, show other countries - they even showed the pairs figure skating even though I didn't see one British skater in sight.
Yeah, the two Japanese skaters don't look happy at all.