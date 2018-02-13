Wust gets speedskating gold; Takagi takes silver

Gold medallist Ireen Wust of Netherlands hugs her coach after the women's 1,500 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By RAF CASERT

A bitter loss on the opening day of competition only meant a two-day wait for Ireen Wust to get another Olympic gold medal.

The Dutch speedskater stormed back with a stirring last lap to win the 1,500 meters on Monday and turn the Oval into another Dutch party scene.

Wust won her fifth Olympic gold medal, and her 10th medal overall. She beat Miho Takagi of Japan while Marrit Leenstra made sure two more speedskating medals went to the Netherlands.

Wust's 1 minute, 54.35 second time was 0.20 of a second faster than the Japanese silver medalist who had been completely dominant on the World Cup circuit this season.

Takagi's compatriot Nao Kodaira skated a 1:56.11 time, good enough to see her hold the lead for a time before she slipped down the order to finish sixth.

After three events, the Dutch have won six of the nine medals. It was nearly seven but Takagi's silver broke up another Dutch sweep and left Lotte van Beek in fourth.

Wust's 10 medals in speedskating surpasses the record set by Claudia Pechstein.

