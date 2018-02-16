Yun wins gold in skeleton

Yun Sungbin of South Korea celebrates in the finish area after his gold medal winning run during the men's skeleton final at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday.

Happy new year, Yun Sungbin.

On a national holiday in Korea — the start of a lunar new year — Yun on Friday became a national hero, winning gold in the men's skeleton event at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

His four-run time of 3 minutes, 20.55 seconds was 1.63 seconds ahead of silver medalist Nikita Tregubov of Russia. It was the biggest victory margin in Olympic skeleton, topping 1948, when Italy's Nino Bibbia topped Jack Heaton of the U.S. by 1.4 seconds in a six-heat race.

Dom Parsons of Britain was third.

For the U.S., 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Matt Antoine was 11th and three-time Olympian John Daly was 16th.

