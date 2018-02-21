Zagitova sets new world record: Medvedeva close behind in women's singles figure skating

Alina Zagitova took the lead in women's singles figure skating on Wednesday with a brilliant free skate that set a world record, giving her nation a strong shot at its first gold of the Pyeongchang Games.
The Olympic Athlete from Russia's routine to "Black Swan" featured three triple jumps, including a triple Lutz and triple loop combination and was awarded 82.92 points.
"I'm happy to have a clean skate and really grateful to myself for that," the 15-year-old said via a translator.
"I don't think it was my best, I can be better. My next goal is to of course have a clean free skate."
Her compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who had set a new world record before Zagitova broke it some 15 minutes later, was second on 81.61 points.
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond was third on 78.87.
"It was not my best but it was okay," Medvedeva told reporters. "Every day I see Alina working so hard and she did her best today," added the 18-year-old who trains with the same coach as her compatriot.
Medvedeva was for a long time favored to top the podium at Pyeongchang but suffered a broken foot that ate into her training time and lost for the first time in two and half years in January when she was beaten by Zagitova at the European Championships.
"I was calm performing the routine, the game will go on. I am happy with setting a new personal record," said Medvedeva.
"I'm good friends with Alina, I practice together with her and talk with her all the time."
Japanese skaters Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto were in fourth and fifth.
America's Mirai Nagasu had come into the event with high expectations but fell on her triple Axel after becoming the first American to nail it in the Olympics during the team competition and bobbled her triple loop to end up in ninth.
"Today wasn't my day, but my triple triple was still pretty good so I'm happy about that," Nagasu said.
The free program is on Friday.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
4 Comments
Burning Bush
Well done.
Beautiful performances for the World to enjoy.
Shame on those who wanted to force these girls out of the Olympics.
They have every right to perform and participate.
Strangerland
Shame on Russia for running a state sponsored doping program, blatantly flaunting the spirit of the games, leading Russia to not be welcome at the games
Yep, under the Olympic flag. Not under the Russian flag.
Once again I encourage anyone to watch the documentary Icarus. You’ll be absolutely disgusted with Russia and their athletes, and fully understand why it should be at least a generation before they should be welcome to join again.
Burning Bush
I'm not going to be "disgusted" with 15 year-old Alina Zagitova, just because of some biased TV show.
I'll just each person individually on their merits, not by their ethnicity.
lostrune2
Proven clean athletes should be able to compete, but unclean doping systems should not be awarded or rewarded
The article just contradicted itself
This is the short program, not the long program a.k.a. free skate
