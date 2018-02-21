Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, performs on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS
olympics

Zagitova sets new world record: Medvedeva close behind in women's singles figure skating

4 Comments
By Soyoung Kim and Elaine Lies
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Alina Zagitova took the lead in women's singles figure skating on Wednesday with a brilliant free skate that set a world record, giving her nation a strong shot at its first gold of the Pyeongchang Games.

The Olympic Athlete from Russia's routine to "Black Swan" featured three triple jumps, including a triple Lutz and triple loop combination and was awarded 82.92 points.

"I'm happy to have a clean skate and really grateful to myself for that," the 15-year-old said via a translator.

"I don't think it was my best, I can be better. My next goal is to of course have a clean free skate."

Her compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who had set a new world record before Zagitova broke it some 15 minutes later, was second on 81.61 points.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond was third on 78.87.

"It was not my best but it was okay," Medvedeva told reporters. "Every day I see Alina working so hard and she did her best today," added the 18-year-old who trains with the same coach as her compatriot.

Medvedeva was for a long time favored to top the podium at Pyeongchang but suffered a broken foot that ate into her training time and lost for the first time in two and half years in January when she was beaten by Zagitova at the European Championships.

"I was calm performing the routine, the game will go on. I am happy with setting a new personal record," said Medvedeva.

"I'm good friends with Alina, I practice together with her and talk with her all the time."

Japanese skaters Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto were in fourth and fifth.

America's Mirai Nagasu had come into the event with high expectations but fell on her triple Axel after becoming the first American to nail it in the Olympics during the team competition and bobbled her triple loop to end up in ninth.

"Today wasn't my day, but my triple triple was still pretty good so I'm happy about that," Nagasu said.

The free program is on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

Well done.

Beautiful performances for the World to enjoy.

Shame on those who wanted to force these girls out of the Olympics.

They have every right to perform and participate.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Shame on those who wanted to force these girls out of the Olympics. 

Shame on Russia for running a state sponsored doping program, blatantly flaunting the spirit of the games, leading Russia to not be welcome at the games

They have every right to perform and participate.

Yep, under the Olympic flag. Not under the Russian flag.

Once again I encourage anyone to watch the documentary Icarus. You’ll be absolutely disgusted with Russia and their athletes, and fully understand why it should be at least a generation before they should be welcome to join again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

be absolutely disgusted with Russia and their athletes

I'm not going to be "disgusted" with 15 year-old Alina Zagitova, just because of some biased TV show.

I'll just each person individually on their merits, not by their ethnicity.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Proven clean athletes should be able to compete, but unclean doping systems should not be awarded or rewarded

on Wednesday with a brilliant free skate

The free program is on Friday.

The article just contradicted itself

This is the short program, not the long program a.k.a. free skate

Once again I encourage anyone to watch the documentary Icarus.

Can be found on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/title/80168079

Icarus actually started out as a documentary about doping in cycling, but as they found out more, accidentally led them to Russian doping

https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/08/icarus-review-netflix/535962/

In the new Netflix documentary, a filmmaker accidentally captures how one of the biggest scandals in sporting history came to light.

When he set out to make Icarus, the playwright and actor Bryan Fogel had one goal: to examine how easy it is to get away with doping in professional sport. An enthusiastic amateur cyclist, he was disturbed by the fact that someone like Lance Armstrong could cheat for so many years and never fail a single drug test. “Originally,” he explains in the film, “the idea I had was to prove the system in place to test athletes was bullsh-t.”

Icarus, initially intended as a Super Size Me–style effort to poke holes in the anti-doping system, ended up capturing the maelstrom of one of the biggest scandals in sporting history, while former anti-doping officials were dying under mysterious circumstances and the IOC was pondering whether Russia should be banned outright from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It’s fair, then, to call Icarus a coup for a first-time documentarian, the product of both dumb luck and a strange rapport between Fogel and Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, who is the director of Moscow’s anti-doping center when Fogel first meets him via Skype in 2014.

An anti-doping scientist at UCLA introduces Fogel to Rodchenkov, an instantly endearing and offbeat character who croons at Fogel’s dog over Skype and has a strangely encyclopedic grasp of doping itself—what Fogel should take, and how he’ll feel as he starts his new regime. It involves prescription steroids and hormones issued by an anti-aging doctor, and fairly graphic footage of Fogel injecting himself daily.

Rodchenkov is a cheerfully game accomplice, and at some point Fogel starts to wonder—why is a lab director in charge of anti-doping efforts for the Sochi Olympics showing a relative stranger how to take performance-enhancing drugs and get away with it?

The answer comes in November 2015, when Rodchenkov is heavily implicated in a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency that ties him to state-sponsored doping efforts in Russia.

The scale of the cheating Rodchenkov helps expose is clearest when Fogel meets with scientists and officials at WADA in 2016, and explains that they have spreadsheets detailing every athlete on the state-mandated doping protocol at the London Olympics, and how many of them were implicated.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Echigo Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel