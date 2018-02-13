Canada's Kingsbury storms to gold in men's moguls; Hara wins bronze

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, runs the course during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

By WILL GRAVES

Mikael Kingsbury kept trying to convince himself the Olympics were just another event. That his legacy as one of the greatest moguls skiers ever didn't necessarily rely on his performance in Pyeongchang.

Then the 25-year-old Canadian woke up Monday morning with jitters in his stomach. The kind that don't go away. Not even for a six-time world champion.

"I've never been nervous like that in my life," Kingsbury said, adding he put so much pressure on himself "it was crazy."

He found sanity and peace in a familiar spot: atop his skis atop a mountain looking down at a course he knew he could dominate like he has so many others during his long run atop his sport. One that doesn't appear ready to end anytime soon. Not with gold around Kingsbury's neck and the world at his feet.

Kingsbury stomped his way to the top of the podium in the men's finals on Monday night, posting a score of 86.63 during his final run, the best of any in the three elimination rounds. He let loose after crossing the finish line, pumping his fist wildly.

Four years ago, a slight wobble in the finals allowed good friend Alex Bilodeau to slip by him for the gold. While Kingsbury didn't see the silver medal he earned in Sochi as a disappointment, stressing he was "just a kid" in 2014, he arrived in South Korea as a heavy favorite.

Anything less than finishing atop the podium would have provided an asterisk to his otherwise remarkable (and still burgeoning) career.

A daring dash at frigid and snowy Phoenix Snow Park left little doubt about his place in a discipline can best be described as elegant chaos.

Skiers race down the 250-meter course littered with bumps as fast as they can, well as fast as they can with their knees basically stapled together. Jumps near the top and the bottom of the course are thrown in for good measure, forcing competitors to go from 0 to 60 back to 0 before doing it all over again.

No racer seems as firmly under control as Kingsbury.

"He's hands-down one of, if not the, greatest person to grace the sport," said American Casey Andringa, who reached the finals before finishing fifth. "For him not to win a gold medal tonight, I would've been sad."

No chance.

Matt Graham of Australia took silver and Daichi Hara of Japan earned bronze, each picking up the first medal of the games for their countries. Hara's bronze was the first medal by an Asian athlete in moguls, which became a permanent Olympic event in 1992.

After qualifying top for the third and last final of the night, the 20-year-old Hara appeared as if he might take the honor of being Japan's first gold medalist of the games but came up short.

Hara made a valiant effort to score 82.19 points as the last skier of the night, claiming a podium as a slew of competitors fell on the Phoenix Snow Park slope.

