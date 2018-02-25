Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Canadian athlete arrested after taking a car at Olympics

0 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and SCOTT MAYEROWITZ
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

South Korean police say they've detained a Canadian ski cross competitor, his wife and a coach for allegedly taking a car during the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Police on Saturday said the three allegedly got into a car in front of a bar and drove it near the Pyeongchang athletes village before they were detained by police on patrol.

All three were intoxicated when they were stopped, the police said.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt said an "incident occurred" just after midnight.

Overholt told a news conference, "We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they're cooperating."

The police and the Canadian delegation declined to release the names of anybody involved.

Overholt says, "We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However, until we know the results of the investigation, we're not really in a position to comment much further."

Police in Pyeongchang and at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency say the three remain in custody, but likely could be released if they pay a fine.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo