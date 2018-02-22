Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fans cheer after Germany won the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
olympics

Germany, Canada reach men's ice hockey semifinals

0 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Patrick Reimer scored in overtime and Danny aus den Birken made 31 saves to put Germany into the Olympic semifinals with a stunning 4-3 upset of top-seeded Sweden in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Germany advanced to face Canada in the semifinals and has a chance to win its first Olympic medal since 1976 in Innsbruck — when it was West Germany. By pulling off the biggest surprise of the tournament, Germany improved to 2-14 all-time against Sweden at the Olympics and world championships.

Aus den Birken was a star, facing 34 shots and keeping Germany in the game when the shots were lopsided in Sweden's favor. Christian Ehrhoff, Marcel Noebels and Dominik Kahun scored in regulation for Germany, which went up 2-0 and 3-1 before Sweden fought back.

Projected No. 1 NHL draft pick Rasmus Dahlin assisted on Anton Lander's goal and gave the puck away on the play that led to Kahun's score. Patrik Hersley and Mikael Wikstrand scored and Viktor Fasth allowed four goals on 25 shots for Sweden.

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku