Ragnhild Haga, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
olympics

Haga dusts field to win 10K freestyle

By STEVE REED
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Ragnhild Haga jumped in the air and did a split near the finish line.

She had plenty of reason to celebrate.

The 27-year-old Norwegian didn't just beat the field in the women's 10-kilometer freestyle on Thursday, she dusted them in the race of a lifetime to earn her first medal in her first Olympics.

Haga finished in 25 minutes, 00.5 seconds, winning the race by more than 20 seconds over the power-packed field that included silver medalist Charlotte Kalla of Sweden. Norwegian teammate Marit Bjoergen and Krista Parmakoski of Finland finished tied for third to earn bronze medals.

The 37-year-old Bjoergen inched closer to making Winter Olympics history. She is now one medal shy of the matching the all-time record of 13, held by Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen. Bjoergen became the most decorated female in Winter Olympics history last week when she took silver in the 15-kilometer skiathlon.

Jessica Diggins of the United States finished in fifth place, less than four seconds out of medal contention. Hoping to become the first American woman to win a medal in cross-country skiing, Diggins now has three top-six finishes at the Olympics.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

