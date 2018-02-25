Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Martin Ruzicka (27), of the Czech Republic, scores a goal past goalie Kevin Poulin (31), of Canada, during the first period of the men's bronze medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
IOC recommends upholding ban of Russia through Winter Games

By STEPHEN WADE
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

The International Olympic Committee executive board has recommended upholding the ban of Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The full membership is to vote on the proposal Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony, and exclusion would mean the 168 athletes competing here as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" would not be able to march under their own flag.

IOC President Thomas Bach said a condition for Russia's reinstatement is no further positive drug tests at these Olympics. Two of the four athletes who tested positive in Pyeongchang were Russian, including a curler who had to return his bronze medal.

"The IOC executive board decided first not to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee for the closing ceremony," Bach said, "therefore, no delegation of the Russian Olympic Committee will have taken part in these Olympic Winter Games."

Russia was banned from the Olympics on Dec. 5 because of a massive doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games. The IOC left open the possibility of reinstatement ahead of the closing ceremony if the Russians met a series of criteria, and Russian athletes were allowed to participate under the Olympic flag.

IOC member Nicole Hoevertsz from Aruba and head of the Russia implementation group said the Russian delegation met many of the criteria required for reinstatement during the Olympics.

The two failed drug tests, however, were too much.

"Despite a good collaboration from the OAR delegation to respond to these (doping) cases in a prompt and transparent way, the implementation group was convinced that these cases caused significant concern," Hoevertsz said.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wait, a member of their curling team doped? Why would a curler need to dope, its just pushing rocks an sweeping.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

How about making them independent competitors, ie no team competitions? That's if they're till not doping.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How about scrapping the games altogether? ... They are just a money wasting event, Australia is still paying off the 2000 games.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The original Olympians are rolling in their dust. This has been by far the worst Olympics ever. I don't know about most out there but if a team is banned, then the entire team is banned and there should be no OAR period. Since when did the term "banned" change meaning? I certainly did not get the memo or most current dictionary. Yes, a member of the OAR was found to be doped duh..what a joke...On a serious note, these games should just be retired.  It has no flare and only costs additional burdons to other country's and mostly the host of the games. The glitter of the games has long been gone and in decline for quite some time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm glad they allowed OAR though, we got to witness an incredible women's figure skating competition.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wait, a member of their curling team doped? Why would a curler need to dope, its just pushing rocks an sweeping

He was sabotaged. It's the only thing that makes sense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

