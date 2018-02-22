Ivanka Trump to attend Winter Olympics finale in S Korea

Ivanka Trump is set to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea on Sunday in the latest high-profile visit to Games which have been dominated by the North Korea crisis.
The trip by U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest daughter -- who is also one of his advisers -- comes in the wake of a visit to the Pyeongchang Games by North Korea's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam and Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un.
"The upcoming visit by adviser Ivanka is intended to celebrate the successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Olympics and highlight the mutual understanding of the South Korea-U.S. alliance," Noh Kyu-duk, spokesman for the foreign ministry in Seoul, said Tuesday, according to the Yonhap news agency.
Trump is expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday, the agency added. she is expected to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
When asked if North Korea would be on the agenda for any potential talks during Ivanka Trump's visit, Noh said, according to Yonhap: "Issues of mutual interest could naturally be on the table during the process of the visit."
There has already been a high-profile meeting between Moon and the North Korean delegation, during which Kim Jong Un's sister passed on his invitation for Moon to visit Pyongyang for a summit.
Despite the thaw in ties between the two Koreas, Washington has said it will maintain its campaign of "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang, and insists there are no differences with Seoul on how to handle the North.
The Games' opening ceremony saw U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the North Korean representatives seated in the same box, but they did not interact.
They had planned to meet secretly while in South Korea, but U.S. officials said Pyongyang scrapped the plan after Pence denounced North Korea's "murderous regime".
Tensions rose rapidly last year over the North's development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles, with President Trump and Kim Jong Un exchanging personal insults.
But the North's participation in the Games has led to an easing in tensions on the Korean peninsula in recent weeks.© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
Yubaru
No it hasn't been dominated by the "North Korean Crisis", maybe there was a little "noise" at the begining, but overall the games themselves (rightly so) have taken center stage!
No need to stir an empty pot! Wait till the games are over and then go back and fire up the rhetoric!
SaikoPhysco
She's on her way to China anyway to make sure the manufacture of her new clothing line is going well.
Beanie
Beanie
What a ridiculous assertion. I’m here. Week one was dominated by the cold and cold winds. Overall, it’s been dominated by Norwegians!
RealCDN
They should have sat her in front of the NK sister - then NO ONE would have been looking at the NK sister...
dcog9065
That’s a good move actually. This way there is no chance of another SK and NK ambush like at the opening ceremony with Pence.
NK had the chance for dialogue at the start of the games, they unsurprisingly blew it. They won’t get another chance
gokai_wo_maneku
Kim Yo Jong and Ivanka Trump. Tit for tat.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Well, at least we know we have until Monday until America decides to attack.