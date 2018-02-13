Hirscher wins gold medal in men's combined

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, center, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesda. At left is France's Alexis Pinturault, silver, and at right France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet, bronze.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria on Tuesday won the men's Alpine combined event, the first career Olympic gold medal for one of skiing's greats.

Hirscher used his elite skills in the slalom leg to rise from 12th place after the opening run of downhill.

His combined two-run time was 0.23 seconds faster than silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France. Another Frenchman, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, took bronze, 1.02 behind Hirscher.

The fastest downhill racer, Thomas Dressen of Germany, dropped to ninth place, trailing Hirscher by 2.44. Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway did not even bother to race the slalom despite placing second in downhill.

Hirscher has a record six overall World Cup titles as the season's best all-round skier, and four career world championships gold medals.

But he had taken just a silver medal - in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics - from two previous Winter Games.

