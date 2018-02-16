Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Austria's Matthias Mayer stunned Norway's skiers with a thrilling men's super-G victory at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday, breaking a Norwegian stranglehold which dates back to 2002 Photo: AFP
olympics

Mayer breaks Norway stranglehold with super-G gold

By Martin BERNETTI
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Austria's Matthias Mayer stunned Norway's skiers with a thrilling men's super-G victory at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday, breaking a Norwegian stranglehold which dates back to 2002.

Mayer seized the lead from Norwegian defending champion Kjetil Jansrud with a blistering descent of 1 minute, 24.44 seconds. Switzerland's Beat Feuz took silver, 0.13 seconds adrift, while Jansrud had to settle for bronze.

The Sochi 2014 downhill winner Mayer trumps his father, Helmut, who won super-G silver in 1988, and emerges victorious just three days after he plowed into bystanders during the combined event.

Norwegian skiers had won five of the eight previous Olympic super-G races, including the last four, and appeared to have locked up another victory when Jansrud bombed down in 1.24:62.

But Mayer, 27, mastered the course to outpace Jansrud by 0.18 seconds before downhill world champion Feuz, the next man to descend, grabbed second place.

