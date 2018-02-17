Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nathan Chen already held the record of five quads in the free skate. Photo: AFP
olympics

U.S. skater Chen makes history with six quads

By ARIS MESSINIS
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

American prodigy Nathan Chen became the first figure skater to land six quads as he set an Olympic record in the free skate at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The 18-year-old had bombed on Friday in a nervy short program that left him languishing in 17th place going into the decisive day.

But Chen could yet grab a medal after a remarkable free skate that earned him 215.08 points, one of the highest scores ever seen in the sport.

Chen did it on the back of six quads -- four rotations in the air -- breaking his own record of five set last year.

"I have been working on it for a while. It's never really fully come together," Chen said.

"I was like, 'I already fell so many times (in this week), I might as well go out and throw everything down and see what happens."

