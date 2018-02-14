Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic medal table

As of Feb 14

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 3 5 3 11
Netherlands 4 4 2 10
Canada 3 4 3 10
Germany 5 2 2 9
United States 4 1 2 7
France 2 1 2 5
OA Russia 0 1 4 5
Japan 0 2 2 4
Sweden 2 1 0 3
Italy 1 1 1 3
Austria 2 0 0 2
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Australia 0 1 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
China 0 1 0 1
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Switzerland 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
