olympics

Olympic Medals Table

As of Feb 15

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Germany 8 2 3 13
Norway 4 6 3 13
Netherlands 5 4 2 11
Canada 3 4 4 11
United States 4 1 2 7
Japan 0 4 3 7
France 2 1 2 5
OA Russia 0 1 4 5
Austria 2 1 1 4
Sweden 2 1 0 3
Italy 1 1 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Australia 0 1 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Switzerland 0 1 1 2
China 0 2 0 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
