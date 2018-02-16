Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic Medals Table

3 Comments
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 6 8 5 19
Germany 9 2 4 15
Canada 4 5 4 13
Netherlands 5 5 2 12
United States 5 1 2 8
Austria 3 1 4 8
France 3 2 2 7
Japan 0 4 3 7
OA Russia 0 2 5 7
Sweden 4 2 0 6
Italy 2 1 3 6
Switzerland 1 3 1 5
South Korea 2 0 1 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Czech Republic 0 1 2 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
China 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Britain 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1

As of 4 p.m. Feb 16.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Small nations become giants in winter. Given there are only 91 nations competing ( in Rio 207), its nice to see how snow and „former“ ice countries lead heavy populace and pariah.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nice to see that Norway with only 5,3 million population beats more populous countries like USA (323 million), Japan (127 million) and Germany with (83 million). That is one hell of an achievement. Despite their dominance, they deserve it!

Norway has only 5,3 million people to train and make athletes out of, realistically maybe around half. USA has 323 million to choose from to train and make athletes out of. That is 62 times the population of Norway! It just shows how passionate Norwegians are about Winter Sports.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Quality not quantity!!

http://www.bbc.com/sport/winter-olympics/medals/countries

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo