Olympic Medals Table

|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|6
|8
|5
|19
|Germany
|9
|2
|4
|15
|Canada
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Netherlands
|5
|5
|2
|12
|United States
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Austria
|3
|1
|4
|8
|France
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Japan
|0
|4
|3
|7
|OA Russia
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Sweden
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|1
|5
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|China
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of 4 p.m. Feb 16.© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
3 Comments
Jandworld
Small nations become giants in winter. Given there are only 91 nations competing ( in Rio 207), its nice to see how snow and „former“ ice countries lead heavy populace and pariah.
Strikebreaker555
Nice to see that Norway with only 5,3 million population beats more populous countries like USA (323 million), Japan (127 million) and Germany with (83 million). That is one hell of an achievement. Despite their dominance, they deserve it!
Norway has only 5,3 million people to train and make athletes out of, realistically maybe around half. USA has 323 million to choose from to train and make athletes out of. That is 62 times the population of Norway! It just shows how passionate Norwegians are about Winter Sports.
itsonlyrocknroll
Quality not quantity!!
