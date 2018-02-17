Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic Medals Table

1 Comment
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 7 8 5 20
Germany 9 2 4 15
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
Canada 4 5 4 13
Austria 3 2 4 9
Japan 1 5 3 9
OA Russia 0 2 7 9
United States 5 1 2 8
Sweden 4 3 0 7
France 3 2 2 7
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
Italy 2 1 3 6
Czech Republic 1 2 2 5
China 0 3 1 4
South Korea 2 0 1 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
Britain 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Belarus 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1

As of 6 p.m. Feb 17

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Great to see Japan doing so well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

