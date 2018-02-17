Olympic Medals Table

|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|7
|8
|5
|20
|Germany
|9
|2
|4
|15
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|2
|13
|Canada
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Austria
|3
|2
|4
|9
|Japan
|1
|5
|3
|9
|OA Russia
|0
|2
|7
|9
|United States
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|7
|France
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Switzerland
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|2
|5
|China
|0
|3
|1
|4
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Britain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1
cla68
Great to see Japan doing so well.