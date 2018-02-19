Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic Medals Table

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 9 9 8 26
Germany 9 5 4 18
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
Canada 5 5 6 16
United States 5 3 2 10
Sweden 4 3 0 7
Austria 4 2 4 10
France 4 2 4 10
South Korea 3 0 2 5
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
Italy 2 1 3 6
Japan 1 5 3 9
Czech Republic 1 2 2 5
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Britain 1 0 3 4
Poland 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
China 0 5 1 6
OA Russia 0 3 8 11
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 3 3
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1

As of Feb 18

