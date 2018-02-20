Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic Medals Table

1 Comment
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 10 9 8 27
Germany 9 5 4 18
Canada 5 5 6 16
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
OA Russia 0 3 8 11
United States 5 3 2 10
Austria 4 2 4 10
France 4 2 4 10
Japan 2 5 3 10
Sweden 4 3 0 7
South Korea 3 2 2 7
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
China 0 5 2 7
Italy 2 1 3 6
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Britain 1 0 3 4
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Poland 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1

As of Feb 19

The medals table is back to this ordering again, I see.

Moderator: We have used the same AP medals table since the Olympics began.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

