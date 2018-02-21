Olympic Medals Table

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|11
|10
|8
|29
|Germany
|10
|6
|4
|20
|Canada
|8
|5
|6
|19
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|3
|14
|France
|5
|4
|4
|13
|United States
|5
|3
|4
|12
|OA Russia
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Austria
|4
|2
|4
|10
|Japan
|2
|5
|3
|10
|South Korea
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Italy
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Switzerland
|2
|4
|1
|7
|China
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1
2 Comments
Login to comment
RealCDN
It looks like we (Canada) will surpass Germany before this is all over... but Norway... wow.
stormcrow
I'm always impressed by how Norway (pop. 5,335,553) and the Netherlands (pop. 17,067,169) dominate the winter Olympics. Proof that size doesn't necessarily matter.