Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic Medals Table

2 Comments
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 11 10 8 29
Germany 10 6 4 20
Canada 8 5 6 19
Netherlands 6 5 3 14
France 5 4 4 13
United States 5 3 4 12
OA Russia 0 3 8 11
Austria 4 2 4 10
Japan 2 5 3 10
South Korea 4 2 2 8
Italy 2 2 4 8
Sweden 4 3 0 7
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
China 0 5 2 7
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Britain 1 0 3 4
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Poland 1 0 1 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

It looks like we (Canada) will surpass Germany before this is all over... but Norway... wow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm always impressed by how Norway (pop. 5,335,553) and the Netherlands (pop. 17,067,169) dominate the winter Olympics. Proof that size doesn't necessarily matter.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Echigo Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel